Elena Belogolovsky

Elena Belogolovsky

Home
Notes
Family Court
Grief
Parenting
Education
Archive
About
Judge Lori Hackenberg: When Experience Defies Physics (And Basic Arithmetic)
Pennsylvania's President Judge Inflates Credentials, Threatens Opponents, Sues Critics
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
The Double Life of Judge Lori Hackenberg
Irreparably Wrecked in Federal Court, "Business as Usual" on the Bench
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Journalists Are the Only Heroes Fighting Judicial Corruption
The system won't police itself. It never has. Every major judicial scandal was exposed by reporters who refused to look away.
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Shocking: Award-Winning Judge Kelly Wall Accused of Silencing Child-Safety Advocate
Imagine this: A judge hailed as a “champion for victims” gets caught in a massive scandal.
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Happy Holidays!
Today is Christmas for some, just another day for others.
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Family Court Isn’t Broken—It’s a Calculated Psych-Op
You enter family court believing in fairness.
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Your Presence Is the Best Gift for Your Kids
Why showing up matters more than anything you can buy
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Negotiating With Gravity: Why Cruelty Is Never a Misunderstanding
The moment the myth breaks is usually quiet.
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Family Court Judge Goes Rogue on Facebook: "Sitting Duck" Defense or Untouchable Bully?
Montgomery County's Judge Daniel Clifford Uses Judicial Prestige to Target a Mom—Silencing Parents, Violating Judicial Conduct Rules, and Intimidating…
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
The AFCC's "Parenting Advice" Is Actually a Handbook for Silencing Abuse Victims
AFCC's guidance reads like it was written by abusers, for abusers.
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Your Voices Matter to Me
I’m truly honored to have 560 subscribers, and even more honored that so many of you take the time to leave comments and share your stories.
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
The "Two Sides" Lie: Why We Only Demand It from the Victims
My social media feed is full of family court atrocities. What does yours look like?
  Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
© 2025 Elena Belogolovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture