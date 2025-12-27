Elena Belogolovsky
Judge Lori Hackenberg: When Experience Defies Physics (And Basic Arithmetic)
Pennsylvania's President Judge Inflates Credentials, Threatens Opponents, Sues Critics
8 hrs ago
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
1
The Double Life of Judge Lori Hackenberg
Irreparably Wrecked in Federal Court, "Business as Usual" on the Bench
15 hrs ago
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
14
5
4
Journalists Are the Only Heroes Fighting Judicial Corruption
The system won't police itself. It never has. Every major judicial scandal was exposed by reporters who refused to look away.
Dec 27
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
23
15
4
Shocking: Award-Winning Judge Kelly Wall Accused of Silencing Child-Safety Advocate
Imagine this: A judge hailed as a “champion for victims” gets caught in a massive scandal.
Dec 24
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
8
5
1
Happy Holidays!
Today is Christmas for some, just another day for others.
Dec 24
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
8
4
1
Family Court Isn’t Broken—It’s a Calculated Psych-Op
You enter family court believing in fairness.
Dec 20
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
34
15
8
Your Presence Is the Best Gift for Your Kids
Why showing up matters more than anything you can buy
Dec 20
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
9
2
1
Negotiating With Gravity: Why Cruelty Is Never a Misunderstanding
The moment the myth breaks is usually quiet.
Dec 19
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
24
9
8
Family Court Judge Goes Rogue on Facebook: "Sitting Duck" Defense or Untouchable Bully?
Montgomery County's Judge Daniel Clifford Uses Judicial Prestige to Target a Mom—Silencing Parents, Violating Judicial Conduct Rules, and Intimidating…
Dec 18
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
17
8
6
The AFCC's "Parenting Advice" Is Actually a Handbook for Silencing Abuse Victims
AFCC's guidance reads like it was written by abusers, for abusers.
Dec 12
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
43
20
14
Your Voices Matter to Me
I’m truly honored to have 560 subscribers, and even more honored that so many of you take the time to leave comments and share your stories.
Dec 11
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
9
3
1
The "Two Sides" Lie: Why We Only Demand It from the Victims
My social media feed is full of family court atrocities. What does yours look like?
Dec 8
•
Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
14
9
6
