Elena Belogolovsky

Elena Belogolovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WOMEN Raise Children's avatar
WOMEN Raise Children
21h

This is devastating and validating to read.

The logic you expose - defending professionals while admitting the system causes harm - is Is exactly the kind of twisted logic used when doing these evaluations. This is exactly what survivors of post-separation abuse have been screaming about for decades. AFCC’s influence has gone unquestioned, unchallenged, while Mothers and children pay the price.

The Big Tobacco comparison is spot on. We are watching the early stages of institutional reckoning. Thank you for the courage and persistence it takes to expose this. Please keep pulling the thread.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ree's avatar
Ree
21h

Excellent job investigating Elena!!! That man should be ashamed of himself, claiming he no longer believes in the benefits of mevaluations, yet he’s still doing them for the $$$. What an absolute sham.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Belogolovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture