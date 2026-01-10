On January 4, 2026, a man calling himself “Robert” sent me a long, indignant message via Substack. He identified himself as a retired psychologist who conducted over 750 custody evaluations and as a longtime friend of Dr. Arnold Shienvold—the evaluator whose $10,000–$88,000 junk-science reports and unverifiable credentials helped pave the way for the tragic death of my six-year-old son, Adam.​

Below is the message he sent.

When I asked for his first and last name, he never replied.​

How I Figured Out Who He Was

“Robert” didn’t sign his message with a full name, but he left a trail.

On his own Substack profile, Robert describes himself as a “recovering intellectual” and a “lover of people, humor, travel, the ocean, photography, optimism, staying fit, family, progressive ideas. 70 year old gay man.” He clearly wants to be seen as thoughtful, humane, progressive—someone who cares deeply about people and justice.​

That same combination—psychologist, child‑custody work, oceans, photography, progressive LGBTQ views, and advanced age—points to one person: Dr. Robert A. Simon, Ph.D., a high‑profile custody consultant based in San Diego and Maui.​​

On his professional site, he describes himself this way:

Source: https://dr-simon.com/meet-dr-robert-simon/

His published bios (see here, here and here) paint an even bigger picture:

“An internationally recognized leader in forensic psychology consulting,” whose practice “focuses exclusively on forensic psychological evaluation and consultation in child custody disputes.”

Retained across the U.S. to consult on custody cases and provide expert witness testimony.

Past board member of the Association of Family & Conciliation Courts (AFCC), board member of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), chair or member of multiple ethics and professional‑responsibility bodies, and a widely sought trainer and lecturer at AFCC, APA, bar associations, and family courts around the world.​

Source: https://www.americanbar.org/content/dam/aba-cms-dotorg/products/inv/book/401495594/5130243-authors.pdf

Dr. Simon has co-authored a paper with Dr. Shienvold. Notably, the author bio in this 2023 article they co-authored states that Dr. Shienvold is “an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the Penn State University Medical School”—the same affiliation Penn State could not verify.

Dr. Simon has also publicly positioned himself as an ethical authority. He has publicly opposed “gay aversion therapy” for minors, explaining in a televised U-T TV interview why such practices are ineffective and unethical. He has literally built a brand around ethics, children’s rights, and progressive values.​

Separately—but strikingly—his Substack profile presents a parallel self-portrait: a reflective, ocean-loving photographer committed to progressive ideas, optimism, and humanistic values.

To confirm my findings, on January 8, 2026, I emailed him directly:

On January 9, at 2:33 pm EST, he replied:

As you can see in that reply:

He confirmed he was the author of the original message sent to me,

He asked that I not publish it , and

He did not answer a single substantive question I had posed—about his own statements, about Dr. Shienvold’s credentials, or about the systemic issues he himself had raised.

That silence, paired with his request for secrecy, is itself part of the record.

Why Silence Is Not an Option

Dr. Simon claims I am trying to harm Arnold Shienvold. I am not. I am trying to prevent other children from being hurt—or killed—by a system that treats unverified authority as fact.

This is a matter of urgent public concern: the safety of children in the family court system.

When a professional insider voluntarily inserts himself into a public investigation—identifying himself as a veteran of over 750 custody evaluations—the scale of his admission matters. Seven hundred fifty evaluations are not abstract numbers. They represent seven hundred fifty families whose lives were permanently altered. They represent millions of dollars extracted from parents in crisis. Most critically, they represent children whose safety depended on professional judgments that the author now admits he was no longer sure were doing more good than harm.

Dr. Simon’s plea—“It was not intended to be published… it was intended as feedback to you”—creates no shield of confidentiality for several reasons:

It addresses a matter of public concern: You cannot privately concede that your work may have harmed at least 750 (!) children, publicly defend the most powerful practitioner in the field, and then demand secrecy when that admission becomes inconvenient.

It was unsolicited: No one asked for his “feedback.” His message arrived not as evidence, but as a scolding—accusing me of “logical fallacies,” suggesting my grief had “clouded my judgment,” and insisting I was being “unfair” to a “respected professional.”

It was sent via a public platform: The message arrived via Substack with no confidentiality markers, no “off the record” agreement, and no expectation of secrecy. Note: This article involves commentary from a public figure addressing matters of public concern; it does not change how I treat private messages from parents seeking support or sharing their experiences. If you message me on Substack to share your personal story, your message will be treated as confidential unless you explicitly give permission for it to be quoted or published.

Silence is not neutral at this scale. Silence is the protection of harm.

We would never argue that a surgeon who performed hundreds of procedures should be allowed to suppress an admission that those procedures were killing patients.

Family court should not be held to a lower standard simply because its harms are framed as legal outcomes—when in reality, those outcomes frequently expose children to psychological trauma, physical abuse, and, in documented cases, death. The fact that harm is delivered through court orders rather than scalpels does not make it less real, less severe, or less deserving of scrutiny.

I am publishing this because transparency is the minimum ethical obligation owed to families. I am publishing it because people inside this system already know the truth. Seven hundred fifty families is not a metaphor—it is a record of real children and real consequences.

The Bombshell Admission: “More Harm Than Good”

Buried in Robert’s defense was a confession that should haunt every parent in family court. He wrote:

“I grew more and more skeptical of the usefulness and utility of evaluations. I stopped doing them because I was no longer sure I was doing more good than harm.”​

That single sentence admits:

Custody evaluations are not neutral tools; they can actively damage children and families.

An insider with decades of experience lost faith in the process judges still treat as infallible.

And yet he wrote hundreds of words defending the man still doing it—for $10,000–$88,000 a case.​

This is the industry’s own “Big Tobacco” moment: they know the product is toxic, but they’re still selling it to the courts.

The Stunning Contradiction— And the Lie

Dr. Simon asserts that the system was broken enough to force him to walk away—or so he claims—and then uses that purported withdrawal as a character reference for the man still cashing in on the system: Arnold Shienvold.

This is the same Shienvold who:

Dr. Simon’s position, translated:

“Evaluations might do more harm than good, which is why I stopped.”

“But the most powerful, highest‑paid evaluator in the field—who shaped the system and profits most from it—should be shielded from scrutiny.”

That isn’t logic. It’s the sound of the club slamming the door shut on accountability while whispering, “Yeah, this might be killing kids—but don’t touch our golden boy.”

Worse: In his message to me, he claimed he had stopped doing evaluations.

But one of my investigative team members called his office and confirmed: He is still actively doing custody evaluations.

So he is not retired—he is lying, just like his friend Shienvold lies about his credentials.

Debunking Robert’s Defense: A Masterclass in Logical Fallacies

Robert accused my investigation of “false logic.” Here is what his own arguments rely on.

1. Argument from Ignorance: “You Can’t Prove a Negative”

Robert’s claim: “Your inability to confirm that he was a clinical faculty member… is NOT the same as confirming that he wasn’t… You can’t prove a negative.”​

Why it fails: This is a textbook Argument from Ignorance and burden‑shifting. In professional life, the burden of proof lies with the person claiming the credential.

Having worked in academia for many years, I know how faculty appointments actually function. When someone receives an academic appointment, they are issued a university email address, entered into institutional systems, and listed—at minimum internally and often publicly—on departmental or faculty directories. There is always a record. Academic appointments do not exist only in someone’s biography.

Penn State’s own online directory lists residents, students, administrative staff, and even housekeeping personnel. Here is an example:

Yet there is no listing—past or present—for Dr. Shienvold!

If you claim to be a surgeon, the hospital doesn’t have to prove you aren’t one—you have to show your license. When a claimed title repeatedly fails verification, the problem isn’t that critics can’t “prove a negative.” It’s that the claimant can’t prove a positive.​

What is astonishing is that this even needs to be explained to a 70-year-old psychologist with a PhD, four decades of professional experience, and deep familiarity with expert-credentialing standards—someone who himself admits to having conducted approximately 750 custody evaluations and to questioning whether that work caused “more harm than good.”

Taken to its logical extreme, Dr. Simon’s argument doesn’t just falter—it implodes into absurdity. Under his reasoning, I could publicly claim I was once a full professor at Harvard, a lead researcher at MIT, and even president of NASA. If those institutions searched their records and found nothing—no trace, no appointment letter, no payroll entry—then according to him, that very absence would prove I did hold those titles.

That isn’t skepticism. That is credential nihilism. It’s a deliberate inversion of how truth and accountability work. It turns verifiable evidence into an optional luxury, and institutional denial into proof of existence.

Then comes the moment that makes the gaslighting impossible to ignore. Another friend of Shienvold—who initially told me, “I do not believe this”—came back with a quiet correction:

“He is not associated with Penn State. He is in private practice.”​

In one move, she tried to deny the issue and then confirmed my point: the prestigious academic affiliation simply isn’t there.

2. Shifting the Burden of Proof

Robert’s claim: “The only way to prove that something is not true is to have clear evidence of it not being true.”​

Why it fails: This is the same burden‑shift in different clothing. Credential verification does not require hunting for a mythical “proof of non‑existence.”

Universities keep records. Faculty appointments leave paper trails. If Shienvold’s title were legitimate, a single email from Penn State or a letter of appointment would end the discussion.​

The article Dr. Simon references provides exactly that evidence: Penn State could not verify the appointment, no institutional record exists, and no documentation was produced.

In expert‑witness law (think Rule 702 and Daubert), the claimant proves qualifications—or they’re out. Courts don’t accept “trust me” from experts. Neither should families whose lives depend on these credentials.​

3. Ad Hominem and Tone Policing: “You’re Grieving, So You’re Unfair”

Robert’s claim: “Your grief is understandable, but your actions are unfair and unkind… You should depersonalize your efforts.”​

Why it fails: This is classic ad hominem and tone policing. When you can’t disprove the evidence, you attack the emotional state of the person presenting it.

In family court, it looks like this:

Mothers are “too emotional,” so abuse reports are dismissed.

Protective parents are labeled “alienating” when they raise safety concerns.

Grief and fear are framed as proof of irrationality, while the calm, paid evaluator is deemed the only “objective” adult in the room.​

Investigating the man whose evaluation influenced the custody ruling before my son’s death is not “playing out grief.” It is the most basic form of accountability.

4. Appeal to Authority / Character: “I’ve Known Him 20 Years”

Robert’s claim: “I have known Dr. Shienvold for over two decades… I have never met a more earnest, disciplined and hard working evaluator… He is a respected professional.”​

Why it fails: This is an Appeal to Authority and character. Personal testimonials are not evidence.

Courts and ethics boards are supposed to care about:

Verifiable credentials.

Scientifically valid, testable methods.

Transparent reasoning.

Patterns across cases.

Documented harm.​

They are not supposed to decide children’s lives on the basis of “he’s always been nice to me at conferences.” History is full of “respected” professionals whose peers swore by their character while their work ruined lives.

When the same man who admits evaluations may do “more harm than good” asks you to carve out an exception based on friendship, he’s not making an argument. He’s asking you to trust the club over the data.

5. The “Depersonalize” Dodge

Robert’s claim: I should stop “targeting” Shienvold and focus on “what the problems with evaluations are.”​

Why it fails: This is a rhetorical dodge that sounds high‑minded but functions as a shield. If the problem is always “the system,” then no one in particular is responsible—and no one loses their status or income.

But systems are made of people.

“The System” didn’t claim fake credentials. Arnold Shienvold did.

“The System” didn’t charge $10,000-$88,000 to prioritize the wealthy parent. Arnold Shienvold did.

“The System” didn’t ignore the warning signs in my son’s case. Arnold Shienvold did.

As a former AFCC president and former member of Pennsylvania’s Judicial Conduct Board, Shienvold isn’t an observer of the system. He’s one of its architects.

You cannot reform a racket while refusing to name the people running it. “Depersonalize” is not reform; it’s protection.

Grief Does Not Invalidate Truth

Dr. Simon accused me of “playing out my grief.”

No.

I am doing what any parent would do upon discovering that the system that failed their child is still an active crime scene for others.

I am not “unfair.” I am accurate. I am not “playing out grief.” I am demanding accountability.

The irony is staggering: Robert claims his conscience forced him to stop after 750 cases—yet he did not stop. Instead, he asked for silence while remaining embedded in the same system, continuing to profit from it, and shielding his friend Dr. Arnold Shienvold.

Dr. Simon’s message wasn’t a defense of Arnold Shienvold. It was a confession. It is the definitive proof that the custody evaluation industry prioritizes evaluators over children, profit over safety, and reputation over the truth.

Dr. Simon confirmed his words but begged me to keep them secret. This isn’t about one man’s privacy. It’s about children’s lives.

Robert chose the “Inner Circle.” I choose my son. Whose side are you on?

