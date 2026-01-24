Elena Belogolovsky

Richard Luthmann
2h

Prosecute this asshole. This isn’t “creative accounting” or pandemic confusion — it’s textbook fraud. Dr. Arnold Shienvold took nearly a quarter-million dollars in PPP money by claiming hardship while running a fully operational custody-evaluation business, billing families obscene sums over Zoom, and never missing a paycheck. Then he had the nerve to list himself as “real estate” to make the paperwork fit. That’s not a mistake — that’s intent. And it matters. A man who lies to the federal government for money cannot be trusted to tell the truth about parents, children, or life-and-death custody decisions. DOJ should open a file yesterday.

Melissa
3h

PS: here’s an article that came out about the LMHC whose faulty DVIT assessment laid the foundation for my entire custody flip to my abuser: https://www.olympicherald.com/p/dshs-investigation-finds-founded

I’d like to say the judge cared. She didn’t. She even went as far as blaming ME for why my ex didn’t attend treatment (saying I didn’t provide the OPTIONAL victim statement, which was really due to Singer withholding the info that this DVIT assessment was associated with my ex’s court-ordered domestic violence intervention treatment). Now that I’ve spent thousands of my SSDI funds hiring a team of attorneys, we’ll see if MY “pay-to-play-fairly” ticket will be accepted for a round in the justice ring.

