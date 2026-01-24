The Man Who Decides Families’ Fates

If you’ve been through custody court in Pennsylvania, you probably know the name Dr. Arnold Shienvold.

He’s the custody evaluator judges turn to — the one charged with interviewing parents, assessing homes, and writing “objective” reports that determine where children live.

Judges rely on his word.

Families drain their savings to pay for his evaluations.

His reports reshape lives.

In my case, his evaluation helped send my six-year-old son Adam to the home where he would die.

But this article isn’t about that.

This is about what Dr. Shienvold was doing behind the scenes — while families like mine were fighting for our children’s lives.

The COVID Relief Nobody Needed

Dr. Arnold Shienvold—through his business Riegler, Shienvold & Associates in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania—received two federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans:

Loan #1: Approved April 9, 2020 — $117,900

Loan #2: Approved January 21, 2021 — $117,900

Total received: $235,800

First loan forgiven: January 7, 2021

Second loan forgiven: November 26, 2021

Total forgiven: $237,657

Source: https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/riegler-shienvold-associates-9478597007

Source: https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/riegler-shienvold-associates-3152398310

Source: https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/search?q=RIEGLER+SHIENVOLD+%26+ASSOCIATES&v=1

Dr. Shienvold paid back exactly $0.00. American taxpayers footed the bill.

That's a quarter million dollars in taxpayer money granted and forgiven under the legal premise that COVID-19 had devastated his ability to operate his business.

The problem? His business never stopped operating.

What He Was Actually Doing

The Paycheck Protection Program wasn’t free cash. It was emergency aid for businesses on the brink — companies that couldn’t serve customers, couldn’t keep employees, couldn’t generate revenue.

You were supposed to need it to survive.

So what was Dr. Arnold Shienvold’s business actually doing during the period he claimed required federal rescue?

Even in March 2020 — the very month lockdowns began and small businesses across America were collapsing — Dr. Shienvold was fully operational, conducting custody work over Zoom and collecting $88,000 from a single case.

Not furloughed. Not idle.

Working. Billing. Collecting.

He wasn’t struggling to pay his staff or keep the lights on.

He was conducting business as usual — just through Zoom.

While restaurants shuttered and small shops collapsed, Dr. Shienvold continued:

Conducting custody evaluations remotely

Writing forensic reports for courts

Testifying virtually

Billing families tens of thousands per case

Throughout 2020 and 2021 — the exact same period both PPP loans covered — his practice never paused.

His business never closed.

His income never dipped.

His services never stopped.

He simply switched his office chair for a webcam — like millions of professionals who adjusted and kept going.

The difference?

Those professionals didn’t also pocket $237,657 in taxpayer-funded “relief.”

And they certainly didn’t have every dollar forgiven.

The Industry That Keeps Changing

Here’s where things get stranger.

When Shienvold applied for PPP loans, he listed his business’s industry classification as real estate.

Not psychology.

Not forensic services.

Real estate.

Yet to Pennsylvania courts and the public, he markets Riegler Shienvold & Associates as a forensic and psychological evaluation practice.

So which is it?

To the federal government: A real estate business “devastated” by COVID.

To the courts: A psychological practice charging families $88,000 per case.

Both can’t be true.

But both made him money.

This dual identity — shifting labels depending on the audience — raises major questions about accuracy and intent.

The Four Business Entities

Public records in PA show four business entities tied to Dr. Shienvold in PA.

1. Riegler, Shienvold & Associates, Real Estate Partnership (6979015)

2. CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA MEDIATION SERVICES, INC. (2092913)

3. Forensic Psychological Associates LLC (6443216)

4. LOGAN’S RUN CORPORATION (1530977)

One applied for PPP loans as a real estate business.

Two entities with overlapping addresses.

Why does a custody evaluator and psychologist need multiple entities with different classifications and purposes?

And why did one “real estate” entity receive forgiven federal loans while billing parents for his remote work?

What PPP Fraud Actually Looks Like

The Paycheck Protection Program was one of the largest public relief efforts in American history — and one of the most abused.

The Department of Justice has prosecuted hundreds of PPP fraud cases involving:

Claiming hardship when businesses weren’t actually struggling​;

Misclassifying business operations to qualify for funds​;

Submitting false or misleading information to secure or forgive loans​.

Those aren’t “technicalities.” They are lies with price tags.

And that’s where this stops being only a financial story and becomes a character story.

When a professional misclassifies their business or claims a hardship that never existed, it isn’t just a gray area in accounting — it’s a window into how they approach the truth. In the quiet rooms of family court, credibility is the only currency that matters. Judges lean on the word of evaluators like Dr. Shienvold to decide which parent is “safe,” which home is “stable,” and what is in the “best interests” of a child. We are told these experts occupy the ethical high ground of the system.

But the paper trail suggests a different reality. When a court‑appointed evaluator presents his forensic practice as “real estate” to secure and have forgiven roughly a quarter‑million dollars in federal relief, all while his business kept operating and billing remotely, he is not just “using a loophole” — he is telling you how he treats facts when no one is watching.

If we cannot trust an expert to be fully honest with the federal government about the nature and condition of his own business, how are we supposed to trust him to be honest about the life, safety, and “best interests” of a child?

The PPP loans are forgiven. The government will move on to the next fraud sweep. But for the families whose futures were rewritten by the recommendations of these “experts,” there is no forgiveness and no relief. Their losses are permanent.​

So we have to ask, bluntly:

Who is the system really protecting: the children, or the people getting rich while they fail them?

