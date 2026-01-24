I walked into family court in 2017 believing in justice.

Case # 17-0702, Union County, Pennsylvania.

Six and a half years later, I stood in a cemetery in Brooklyn, New York, watching men lower a small wooden casket into the ground. My six-year-old son was inside it—my beautiful, brilliant, caring, funny Adam.

That is where the case # 17-0702 ended: not in a ruling, not in an appeal, but in a grave.

The custody modification trial I had been begging Judge Lori Hackenberg to hold was never scheduled. She repeatedly refused to set it. A pretrial hearing was finally placed on the calendar for March 6, 2024. Adam died four days earlier, on March 2, 2024.

By the time Judge Lori Hackenberg was ready to hear my motion for custody modification, my child was already dead.

The file is closed. My son is gone. And every person who touched this case—the opposing lawyer Darren Holst, Judge Lori Hackenberg, and the custody evaluator Arnold Shienvold —claimed they were acting in Adam’s “best interests.” Every one of them is still working today, still issuing opinions, still making decisions about other people’s children, still calling it justice.

I walked out of family court knowing what institutional cruelty actually looks like.

These are the things no one tells you before you step into that building—the things that sound impossible until they become your life, the things you cannot believe until you are forced to live them.

1. Your child will be used as a weapon.

Not metaphorically. Literally.

The other parent will quickly learn that your love for your child is your greatest vulnerability. Parenting time, medical care, schooling, access to information—everything becomes leverage.

The goal is not the child’s well-being.

The goal is to hurt you as deeply as possible, using the one person you love most.

2. Once you enter the system, you never really get out.

Family court is not a case. It’s a subscription.

Custody evaluators. Parenting coordinators. Therapists. “Reunification” experts. Court-ordered communication apps just to speak to the other parent. Endless hearings. Endless reports.

Every conflict creates a new professional.

Every professional creates a new bill.

The machine feeds on prolonged conflict. It has no incentive to resolve it.

3. Opposing counsel will lie to the judge without blinking.

Not exaggerate.

Not spin.

Lie.

Blatantly. Repeatedly. On the record.

You walk in believing truth matters. You walk out realizing that aggression and narrative control matter far more than facts—and that consequences for the lying lawyer are nonexistent.

4. No one cares about your child the way you do.

No one.

Not the judge.

Not the evaluator.

Not the coordinator.

They care about docket flow, optics, and billable hours. Your child becomes a case number—or a revenue stream.

And when that case number ends in tragedy—when your child is harmed, neglected, or dies—

No one will ever say, “I’m sorry for your loss.”

Because apologizing would mean admitting failure.

5. Lawyers are chosen by temperament, not ethics.

Abusive parents hire abusive lawyers.

Bullies hire bullies.

The lawyer becomes the weaponized version of your ex.

Everything your ex wants to say but can’t, the lawyer says in legal language. Every cruelty your ex wants to inflict, the lawyer reframes as “zealous advocacy.”

Cruelty becomes strategy and judges reward it.

6. You will develop PTSD from mail and email.

White envelopes trigger panic.

Emails hijack your nervous system.

Your body learns fear faster than your mind can reason.

The court becomes a delivery system for trauma.

You can’t block the sender.

You can’t opt out.

You can’t make it stop.

You just wait.

No one calls this what it is: legal abuse.

7. Court “professionals” are not neutral.

Custody evaluators, parenting coordinators, therapists—they are not referees.

They are pieces on the board. Your ex moves them like chess pieces.

Many depend on repeat referrals from the same lawyers and judges. Many are paid to issue “neutral” reports that conveniently align with the most powerful and wealthy players. Career preservation and greed ensure compliance.

8. After spending everything, you will represent yourself.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars later, most parents become their own lawyers out of necessity.

You will study statutes, case law, and procedure. You will become fluent in a system designed to exhaust you.

And still—it won’t matter.

Because the system does not care about law, truth, or your child. It cares about preserving itself.

9. When you tell people what happened, they won’t believe you.

The story is too dark. Too implausible. Too cruel.

Even you will think, This has to be a nightmare.

But you wake up every day to discover it’s still your reality—day after day, month after month, year after year.

10. Accountability does not exist.

Judicial conduct boards protect judges.

Appellate courts protect trial judges.

Everyone points somewhere else. No one takes responsibility.

If you think this can’t happen, look at Kids for Cash. It already happened. It can happen again. And in family court, it happens quietly—every single day.

11. You will be vilified completely.

Everything good about your parenting will be turned into something bad.

Love becomes “enmeshment.”

Advocacy becomes “hostility.”

Too involved? Overbearing.

Not involved enough? Neglectful.

There is no right answer.

The conclusion was written first.

The narrative is reverse-engineered to justify it.

12. There is no reliable way to protect your child.

None.

Orders don’t protect.

Reports don’t protect.

“Best interests” language doesn’t protect.

13. The nightmare ends in ways you cannot prepare for.

For some, family court case ends when the child turns 18.

For others, it ends when the money runs out.

For me, it ended when my son died.

He was only 6 years old.

He was in the care of the parent Judge Lori Hackenberg gave him to—after years of me trying to protect him.

My child did not come home safe.

He came back in a casket.

His father did not allow me to say goodbye to my only child.

No one said they were sorry.

No one reviewed the case.

No one asked whether the system failed.

That was the end of the case. The file was closed.

And the system moved on to the next child.

14. You’ll never see more evil than in family court.

Not cartoon evil.

Not obvious villains.

Evil disguised as “discretion,” “neutrality,” and “best interests.”

The parent who weaponizes a child.

The lawyer who lies without hesitation.

The evaluator who destroys lives without basic competence.

The judge who looks away.

The appellate court that defers.

The system that lets a child die and calls it “case closed”.

Family court is harmful.

For my son Adam, it was lethal.

And no one warns you—until it’s too late.

I wish I could end this with a neat bow.

I wish I could say: “Here’s how to protect your child.”

But I can’t.

Because this is the truth I wish someone had told me:

Family court is not built to save children.

It is built to preserve itself.

And once you are inside it, you will see more casual cruelty, indifference, and institutional gaslighting than you ever thought possible—from your ex, from their lawyer, from court-appointed professionals, and from the bench that insists this is all “in the best interests of the child.”

