A Prologue: The Worst Autopsy in the World

The most horrifying document any parent can read is the autopsy report of their own child. Trust me—I had to read the report of my six-year-old son, Adam.

A report that describes your baby — the person you grew, held, kissed, loved — as an object who “expired.”

A document that weighs every organ, measures every cavity, lists every injury and every absence of injury, and speaks about your child in the cold, indifferent language of the dead.

You read about the weight of a heart that once loved you.

The measurement of a liver that once processed laughter.

The absence of water in a body that once said, “Mommy, I love you.”

You learn, clinically, what the system refused to learn when your child was alive.

But here is the truth no one says:

Systems have autopsies too.

And unlike a child’s body, this system keeps living after it kills.

So let us place Family Court — the System — on the autopsy table.

Not metaphorically.

Clinically.

Coldly.

Precisely.

The way coroners are forced to write about children.

This is the official report.

MEDICO-LEGAL AUTOPSY REPORT

Case Number: Unknown. No comprehensive record kept of child casualties.

Decedent: FAMILY COURT SYSTEM (Jurisdiction: United States)

Sex: N/A

Age: Decades

Condition at Time of Autopsy: Functioning mechanically; morally unresponsive

Autopsy Authorization: Maternal grief

External Examination begins at: [The date every mother’s protection failed]

Examiner: A mother whose child died waiting for the system to act.

Date of Report: When it was already too late.

Time of Death: Unknown. System continues functioning despite moral expiration occurring decades ago. No resuscitation attempted. No DNR on file. Organ donation impossible—all organs compromised.

I. IDENTIFICATION OF ORGANS (SYSTEM COMPONENTS)

Upon opening the thoracic cavity of the system, the following structures are identified:

1. Evaluations (Psychological, Custody, Forensic) — “The Eyes”

Intended Function: To see truth.

Findings: Bilateral opacity with evidence of chronic myopia. Lenses grossly distorted, selectively focused, subject to external financial influence. Vision unreliable. Advanced degenerative condition. No corrective intervention attempted.

2. Hearings — “The Ears”

Intended Function: To listen.

Findings: Auditory canals severely narrowed. Selective deafness noted in response to children and documented evidence of danger. Tympanic membrane shows scarring consistent with repeated exposure to truth without response. Hearing loss appears voluntary.

3. Court Orders — “The Hands”

Intended Function: Primary mechanism of protection.

Findings: Motor function intact. Ethical function absent. Documented instances of involuntary harm. Pattern suggests voluntary indifference. Hands capable of movement but demonstrate persistent refusal to catch falling children.

4. Judges — “The Brainstem”

Intended Function: Higher-order decision making.

Findings: Exhibits primitive functioning; evolutionary development arrested at punitive stage. Minimal higher reasoning detected. Immune to feedback. Immunity shields allow unchecked deterioration. Autopsy reveals extensive calcification where empathy centers should exist.

5. Lawyers — “The Mouthpiece”

Intended Function: Communication and advocacy.

Findings: High activity, low integrity. Speech often divorced from reality. Organ demonstrates capacity for endless billable speech but limited capacity for truthful testimony. Chronic inflammation from ethical compromise.

6. Procedural Rules — “The Skeleton”

Intended Function: Framework of justice.

Findings: Misaligned, fractured, calcified. Inflexible even under emergency conditions. Rigor mortis of procedure noted in all extremities. Structure prioritizes its own preservation over protection of vulnerable populations.

7. Child Welfare Principles — “The Heart”

Expected Location: Central cavity.

Findings upon inspection: Absent.

Differential diagnosis: Congenital absence. No evidence of developmental attempt. No scar tissue suggesting prior existence. Organ never formed.

II. PATHOLOGY ANALYSIS (DISEASE PROCESSES)

Multiple chronic and terminal pathologies identified:

1. Bias (Systemic and Individual)

Classification: Malignant, infiltrative, metastatic.

Distribution: Pervasive. Infiltrates every organ system. Often undetected until terminal stages. No known cure. System shows no immune response to this pathogen—suggests bias may be foundational rather than infectious.

2. Delay (Chronic Progressive Paralysis)

Presentation: Progressive paralysis of all protective functions.

Complications: Contributes to oxygen deprivation of parental rights, child safety, and due process. Fatal in acute cases. In chronic cases, causes prolonged suffering before inevitable systemic failure.

3. Reality Distortion Disorder

Classification: Severe perceptual disorder affecting all interpretive organs.

Symptoms Include:

Mislabeling protection as “alienation”

Redefining abuse as “conflict”

Reinterpreting documented danger as “instability”

Hallucinating parental pathology where none exists

Confusing fear with hostility

Mistaking trauma responses for personality disorders

Prognosis: Untreatable. Condition appears resistant to evidence-based intervention.

4. Procedural Myopia (Advanced)

Presentation: Inability to recognize urgency, context, or human consequence.

Characteristics: System focuses on forms over facts, process over protection, structure over sanity, deadlines over death prevention. Patient can see paperwork with perfect clarity but cannot see endangered child standing directly in front of the bench.

5. Bureaucratic Autoimmunity

Classification: Severe autoimmune disorder.

Mechanism: System attacks those attempting to protect children, treating maternal advocacy as foreign threat. Antibodies (court orders, psychiatric labels, contempt charges, financial penalties) deployed against protective parents. Progressive disease; worsens with each attempt at intervention. System mistakes protectors for threats. Destroys the very cells trying to keep the organism alive.

Outcome: Invariably fatal to children the immune system was designed to protect.

III. TOXICOLOGY REPORT

Analysis of system’s bloodstream reveals:

Money (from court fees, evaluations, attorney billing)

Detected at saturation levels

Primary fuel source

Appears essential to continued operation

Bias (gender, class, racial)

Detected at lethal concentration

Chronic exposure evident

No metabolism or elimination observed

Arrogance

Elevated beyond therapeutic range

Toxic levels maintained indefinitely

Judicial immunity prevents natural clearance

Accountability

None detected

Below measurable limits

Appears to have never been present in system

Truth

Trace amounts only

Rapidly metabolized and eliminated

System demonstrates allergic reaction to higher doses

IV. WITNESS STATEMENTS / SCENE INVESTIGATION

Mother’s Statement: “I told them. I told them over and over. I filed everything correctly. I brought evidence. I followed procedure. The system was unresponsive to repeated warnings. My son died waiting for them to listen.”

System’s Statement: “No comment. Judicial immunity applies. Records destroyed per retention policy.”

Status: No investigation opened. No disciplinary action taken. System exhibited no remorse or corrective action post-mortem. All personnel involved remain in current positions.

V. CAUSE OF DEATH

Immediate Cause:

Bureaucratic collapse of protective function.

Underlying Causes:

Chronic unresponsiveness

Diagnostic blindness

Procedural paralysis

Unchecked judicial immunity

Cultural bias and gendered pathology

Structural indifference

Failure to intervene despite repeated warnings

Willful ignorance elevated to institutional policy

Systematic prioritization of parental rights over child safety

Revenue generation from prolonged litigation

Complete absence of accountability mechanisms

Manner of Systemic Death:

Homicidal negligence through institutional design.

Contributing Factors:

System designed to protect children was co-opted to protect itself. Original function abandoned. New function: self-preservation at any cost, including the cost of children’s lives.

VI. IDENTIFICATION OF REMAINS

Positive identification of victims made by:

Parents who no longer recognize justice

Parents who tried to save their kids and were bankrupted

Children who aged out without protection and carry permanent scars

Siblings who watched their brothers and sisters disappear into custody arrangements that killed them

Grandparents who buried grandchildren the court gave to abusers

Advocates who documented every failure and were ignored

Therapists who saw the trauma and were forbidden to testify

Teachers who reported the danger and were told to stay in their lane

Pediatricians who knew the truth and were never called

One six-year-old boy named Adam, who can no longer identify anything

VII. VICTIMS IDENTIFIED (PARTIAL LIST)

The following individuals and groups sustained fatal or near-fatal injuries as a direct result of the system’s failure:

Children whose safety was secondary to procedure and greed

Children whose voices were never heard

Children who died waiting for the next hearing

Parents labeled, misdiagnosed, dismissed, bankrupted, and destroyed

Families forced into chronic trauma

Truth-tellers punished for speaking

Protective parents criminalized for protecting

Countless others whose names will never appear in published autopsies because the system silences them before they speak, seals their records, and moves on to the next case.

VIII. CONCLUSION

This autopsy reveals a paradox medical science has never before documented:

The system remains alive.

The children do not.

A living organism that kills its young is not a justice system.

It is a predator.

A creature that feeds on the vulnerable, that grows stronger by consuming the weak, that protects itself by sacrificing those it was designed to protect.

This is not dysfunction.

This is function.

The system is working exactly as designed—not to protect children, but to protect itself.

And it will keep working.

And children will keep dying.

Until someone has the courage to pronounce it dead.

EXAMINER’S NOTES (Unofficial)

This system exhibits a phenomenon previously unknown to medical science: the ability to remain animated while morally deceased, continuing to harm while appearing to function, killing while claiming to protect.

No similar cases in literature.

Prognosis: Terminal, but patient refuses to stop.

Recommendation: Replacement with organism capable of sustaining life rather than ending it.

This autopsy attempts to answer the question:

Why does a system designed to protect children keep participating in their deaths?

The answer, upon examination, is simple and devastating:

Because it can. Because no one stops it. Because dead children don’t sue. Because mothers’ grief is not admissible evidence. Because the system has immunity, and the children do not.

EXAMINER’S SIGNATURE:

Dr. Elena Belogolovsky

Adam’s Mother

Forced Expert in Documents No Parent Should Ever Read

Date: Every day since Adam died.

Addendum: This report remains open. Additional victims identified daily. No statute of limitations applies. The system remains under observation. Prognosis: unchanged.

End of Report

