In July 2024, the Louisiana Senate unanimously demanded answers about the Family Court of East Baton Rouge, signaling something rare and serious: a collapse of public trust.

Parents complained of bias.

Attorneys described chaos.

Families spoke of life-altering decisions made behind closed doors, with no explanation and no recourse.

In response, on December 8, 2025 the Louisiana Supreme Court produced a 14-page report and appendices promising “study and recommendations.” What it delivered instead was something far more revealing—not about family court, but about how power protects itself.

A Study With the Answer Built In

At first glance, the report appears thorough. It cites constitutional authority, legislative concern, and the emotional difficulty of family law. It appoints a retired judge, Judge Kuhn, to observe operations. It lists findings. It offers recommendations.

But from the outset, the outcome is predetermined.

The Court makes one thing unmistakably clear:

this review will not examine judicial conduct, judicial decisions, or judicial harm.

No pending cases reviewed.

No rulings analyzed.

No litigants interviewed.

No judge evaluated.

In other words, the institution agrees to study everything except itself.

Source: Study and Recommendations, Family Court for the Parish of East Baton Rouge, Senate Resolution 81 of the 2024 Regular Session.

What the Court Is Willing to Admit

Although the report never states its conclusions this bluntly, its findings—as adopted and issued by the Louisiana Supreme Court through the Office of the Judicial Administrator—resolve into four clear positions. While the Court relies on observations gathered by a single retired judge, these conclusions are ultimately institutional choices, not independent findings.

1. Family Court Is Strained, Not Broken

Relying on Judge Kuhn’s observations, the report concludes that the Family Court of East Baton Rouge is under significant stress due to heavy caseloads, emotionally charged litigation, staffing shortages, and a growing number of self-represented litigants.

Judges are portrayed as hardworking professionals operating in an unusually demanding environment. The problems, the report insists, are structural and logistical—not ethical, not adjudicative, and not rooted in misuse of judicial power.

This framing matters. If the system is merely strained, it needs support. If it is broken, it needs accountability. The report explicitly chooses the former.

2. Judges Are Exercising Proper Discretion

Despite acknowledging widespread dissatisfaction, the report affirms that judges are acting within their lawful discretion. Temporary orders are characterized as appropriate tools. Contempt and enforcement powers are described as necessary. Docket management is presumed to be conducted in good faith.

Any inconsistent outcomes or perceived unfairness are treated not as evidence of bias, retaliation, or misconduct, but as inherent features of family law itself.

In effect, the report converts allegations of injustice into inevitabilities of the system—and shields judicial decision-making from scrutiny.

3. Complaints Belong Somewhere Else

A central move in the report is jurisdictional deflection, articulated directly by the Supreme Court.

If a litigant believes a ruling is wrong, the remedy is appeal.

If a judge behaves improperly, the remedy is the Judiciary Commission.

The Supreme Court’s role, the report emphasizes, is supervisory—not investigative.

This allows the Court to acknowledge public dissatisfaction while declining to adjudicate it. Accountability exists, the report suggests—but not here, and not now.

In practice, appeals are expensive and narrow, disciplinary action is rare and opaque, and family court orders often take effect immediately—long before any remedy is realistically available.

4. Reform Should Be Incremental and Administrative

The recommendations that follow are careful, technical, and managerial. They focus on:

hiring more minute clerks

improving transcript accuracy and cost transparency

expanding training

improving access for self-represented litigants

clarifying courtroom procedures

What is striking is what is missing. There is no call to review past cases, no audit of outcomes, no examination of custody patterns, and no consequences for judicial behavior.

The conclusion is unmistakable: the system needs refinement, not correction.

The Silence That Speaks Loudest

Perhaps the most damning feature of the report is who is missing from it.

There are judges.

There are administrators.

There are legal explanations and institutional defenses.

There are no parents.

No children.

No firsthand accounts of harm.

A report about public confidence that excludes the public is not an oversight—it is a choice.

Family court is the only civil court that routinely removes children from parents, enforces compliance through incarceration, and issues orders that reshape lives overnight. Yet the people subject to that power are treated as unreliable narrators of their own experiences.

The system listens to itself—and calls that objectivity.

“Perception of Bias” Is Not Bias—Conveniently

The report concedes that many people believe family court favors attorneys over self-represented litigants. This belief, it suggests, is unfortunate but largely illusory.

There is no data presented.

No comparison of outcomes.

No examination of access or enforcement disparities.

Judges deny favoritism. The report accepts the denial. Case closed.

In any other institution, this would be malpractice. In the judiciary, it is called restraint.

The Quiet Red Flag: One Reviewer, One Voice

Equally telling is how the report was produced.

Despite being triggered by a unanimous Senate resolution and widespread public concern, the entire review was assigned to one person: a single retired judge.

There was no independent panel.

No multidisciplinary team.

No social workers, psychologists, or child advocates.

No participation by litigants.

In modern institutional reviews—especially those prompted by a crisis of public trust—this is highly unusual.

A single-reviewer model keeps the inquiry firmly inside judicial culture. A retired judge shares the professional norms, assumptions, and loyalties of sitting judges. Panels debate; individuals do not. Consensus is never tested. Narrative control is preserved.

This does not require bad faith. The structure itself prevents adversarial inquiry by design.

A multi-member panel or independent commission could have subpoenaed records, compared outcomes, taken sworn testimony, or produced dissenting views. That would have shifted the exercise from administrative study to accountability mechanism.

By choosing one retired judge with observational authority only, the Court ensured no findings of misconduct, no exposure to liability, and no precedent for external oversight.

Stability was prioritized over truth-finding.

What This Report Is Really For

This document is not meant to reform family court. It is meant to stabilize it.

It reassures legislators that the Supreme Court is paying attention—without conceding oversight.

It reassures judges that discretion remains untouched.

It reassures the public that concerns have been “heard”—without being validated.

The recommendations are careful, incremental, and managerial. They address optics and efficiency while leaving power exactly where it is.

This is not negligence. It is strategy.

The Cost of Looking Away

Family court is not traffic court. It decides where children live—and, in some cases, whether they are sent into environments that endanger their safety, their health, or their lives.

When trust in that system erodes, the response cannot be better filing systems and additional training seminars. It requires transparency, accountability, and the courage to examine judicial power itself.

This report does none of that.

Instead, it offers reassurance without reckoning—calm words layered over unresolved harm.

The Final Irony

The report closes by emphasizing that the “best interests of children are paramount.”

Yet nowhere does it ask the most dangerous question of all:

What happens when the system itself is the source of harm?

Until that question is asked—and answered honestly—family court reform will remain what this report ultimately is: carefully written, politely framed, and profoundly incomplete.

A system that listens only to itself and calls it objectivity is not seeking the truth; it is stage-managing its own survival.

