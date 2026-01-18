Don't Let the Revolution Die
Dear readers,
Thank you for being here. If you’re reading and enjoying my articles—diving into the raw truths about judicial accountability, the impossible grief of losing a child, innovative ideas on parenting and education—please do one thing:
Share them.
I’m not selling courses, books, coaching, or “blueprints.”
I’m giving away a free revolution: exposing how family courts fail children, how biased judges are protected, how grief can be terminal, how we must rethink raising and educating kids.
No paywall. No upsell. Just truth that needs air.
But here’s the reality: This takes everything I have. With a small following, I’m seriously considering stopping. It’s hard to keep bleeding on the page when the words stay trapped in a tiny room.
Your share is the only thing that keeps this alive.
One share tells the algorithm these ideas matter.
One share breaks the silence the courts depend on.
One share reaches another parent in hell, another grieving mother who thinks she’s alone, another person ready to question the system.
If a single post ever gave you clarity, rage, hope, or just the feeling of being seen—send it to one person.
Post it on social.
Email it.
Text it.
Share it in a group.
Your share isn’t “support.” It’s oxygen.
We’re not “content creators.” This is revolution—judicial rot exposed, grief named honestly, ideas that scar minds open.
Your share = life support.
Let’s build this together—or it ends here.
Thank you for this, this was the God wink I needed🫶. Prayers and love to you always.
I am so glad you wrote this! I read everything you write, it is my therapy, it lets me know I am not alone, but mostly it motivates me to keep fighting for my son to not let the system take him and put him with his dad who I know will hurt him just to make me hurt. Please don’t stop!
You are a big reason I’ve just filed a lawsuit against the county and I send your articles to my attorney and friends.
I need some guidance on how to help share. I’m not on social media bc of my ex, I’m only on Substack to read your work and one or two others. How can I effectively share your work. One idea is to share within my NSPO group. I assumed you were already connected in there but I want to help. I will share in the community page there.
Maybe you can put a reminder on top of each post that says *remember to share this so I can keep writing* or something like that. Bc the second I saw that you might have to stop, I panicked and wanted to take swift action!
Thank you for everything you do, thank you for bleeding on the page, for your passion to help us and our children, and for keeping us up to date on this corruption and abuse and for helping to expose the bad players but mostly for pushing this revolution forward. WE CANNOT STOP!!!