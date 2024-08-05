Why subscribe?

Subscribing means joining a community that refuses to stay silent in the face of family court corruption and judicial abuse. Here’s what you can expect:

Truth and Awareness – I share real stories, insights, and analysis on how the system fails families and children.

Advocacy and Action – Updates on legal battles, policy changes, and ways we can push for reform together.

Honoring Adam’s Memory – Every post is a tribute to my son, Adam, and a reminder of why this fight matters.

Support and Connection – You are not alone. Whether you’ve faced injustice yourself or want to help, this space is for you.

By subscribing, you stand for truth, justice, and change—because no parent should have to endure what I have, and no child should suffer due to a broken system.

Thank you for being here. 💙🧡

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email inbox. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.