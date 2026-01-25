It started quietly in 2023: the plaintiff, a Missouri military veteran Joel Fritts, had sued one of the most prominent “fathers’ rights” law firms in America: Cordell & Cordell. He accused the firm — and attorney Erin Zielinski — of legal malpractice in his brutal custody battle that began in January 2019.

The Goliath in the Room

Cordell & Cordell isn’t your average law office. It’s a brand — a nationwide “men’s divorce” firm marketing itself as the protector of fathers in custody court. It runs dadsdivorce.com, produces a “Men’s Divorce” podcast, and positions itself as a lifeline for dads fighting the system.

That was the team Joel believed would defend his rights as a father. Instead, according to court filings, it became the source of his undoing.

Joel’s Claims

Joel claimed the firm and its attorney didn’t just mishandle his divorce case — they broke the fundamental duty every lawyer owes their client.

He alleged that they:

Gave him legally false advice , telling him it was fine to access his wife’s email during the divorce.

Exposed confidential information to opposing parties.

Negotiated settlements behind his back.

And put his job, reputation, and even access to his children at risk.

It wasn’t just that Joel lost in family court — it was that he believed he lost because of his own lawyers.

Most people in Joel’s position would’ve given up. Legal malpractice cases are nearly impossible to win; few ever reach a courtroom. Joel pressed forward anyway.

A Case That Survived Its Plaintiff

Then, on March 13, 2024, Joel Fritts died.

Most cases die with the plaintiff.

This one didn’t.

Missouri law let the claims survive. Joel’s mom, Lola Fritts, stepped in as estate rep and carried the torch—for her son and for justice.

The Verdict

On January 22, 2026, a St. Louis County jury spoke.

They found that Erin Zielinski, Cordell & Cordell and Cordell Law LLP were jointly and severally liable for malpractice.

Verdict: $2,000,000.

Post-judgment interest: 8.72%.

The lawsuit that began as legal noise ended in a stunning judgment.

Why It Matters

Legal malpractice wins are rare. Million-dollar ones? Almost mythical. Ones that outlive the client and take down a national “fathers’ rights” brand? Historic.

Joel never got to see it.

But a jury did. They listened. They believed. They held the powerful accountable.

This isn’t just one verdict.

It’s a warning shot to every firm that markets hope to desperate parents while delivering devastation.

The family court machine—which often prioritizes billable hours—just got hit with a $2 million bill for its cruelty.

Justice was delayed. But for Joel Fritts, it was finally delivered.

