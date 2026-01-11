These are the words of a new whistleblower who has come forward with a terrifying allegation against Dr. Arnold Shienvold—the man the family court system calls its “Gold Standard.”

We know about his $88,000 fees. We’ve known about the fake Penn State credentials. We’ve known about the “junk science.” But now, a former client has alleged something far more sinister: Sexual Extortion.

A few months ago a parent reached out to me at the suggestion of their attorney. I verified their case through public court records. The details they shared are chilling: During a private psychological testing session, the parent alleged Dr. Shienvold engaged in inappropriate physical contact and explicitly stated that a favorable custody recommendation was contingent upon the performance of sexual acts.

If true, this is the ultimate weaponization of a parent’s deepest fear. It is a predator using the power of a court order to demand a parent’s dignity in exchange for their child.

It’s Not Just “Kids for Cash”—It’s “Kids for Sex”

We’ve heard of the “Kids for Cash” scandals that rocked the justice system. In the family court racket, it appears the currency has shifted.

This is the man who teaches “Ethics.” This is the man who sat on the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board. This is the man that industry leaders like Dr. Robert Simon described as “earnest and disciplined.”

If this is “discipline,” the system is bankrupt. If this is “ethics,” the industry is a crime scene.

The Pattern of the “Empty Office”

When I heard these allegations, I felt a sickening jolt of recognition. I, too, was “evaluated” by Shienvold. I, too, was scheduled for testing when the office was entirely empty—on a Friday, in the middle of a working day. I remember the text I sent him when I arrived to find the building deserted.

I remember being alone in those rooms with him. At the time, I minimized my discomfort. I told myself I had to be “cooperative” to save my son, Adam. I didn’t realize that the “Empty Office” wasn’t a scheduling fluke; it was a tactical choice.

Even before our evaluation began, I tried to protect myself. I had already met dozens of other mothers who described horrific experiences with Dr. Shienvold and his biased reports. So I formally asked for the sessions to be recorded. He refused. I asked to have a witness present. He refused.

But Shienvold didn’t act alone. When I pushed for these basic safeguards, my ex-husband’s attorney, Darren Holst—the very lawyer who insisted the court appoint specifically Shienvold—filed a formal motion to object to the recordings:

Source: PLAINTIFF’S PETITION FOR SPECIAL RELIEF PURSUANT TO RULE 1915.13, Filed on 06/29/2021 by Father’s attorney, Darren Holst, Union County, Case # 17-0702.

During a hearing on July 22, 2021, my request for transparency was officially struck down.

Source: Transcript of the court hearing on 07/22/2021, Union County, Case # 17-0702.

To the Lawyers: The Liability is Now Radioactive

To the attorneys who have spent years recommending Dr. Shienvold to judges or pressuring your clients to “play nice” with him: The ground has shifted. You are now officially on notice. By funneling vulnerable parents into an empty office—isolated on a Friday afternoon with a man who has refused recordings and witnesses—you are no longer just hiring an “expert.” You are now a participant in an environment engineered for abuse. By ignoring the pattern and fighting for his secrecy, you are potentially conspiring in a system of sexual extortion.

Are you truly willing to stake your license and your reputation on his “earnest and disciplined” character? From this moment forward, the shield of plausible deniability is gone. His conduct is no longer a private matter—it is your liability.

A Deadline Met with Silence

On December 11, 2025, I sent Dr. Shienvold a formal inquiry regarding these specific allegations of sexual misconduct and extortion. I gave him until December 17, 2025 to respond.

He stayed silent.

His silence is an answer. In a world where mothers are labeled “unstable” for showing grief, why is a man accused of sexual extortion allowed to maintain his “expert” status?

The Bottom Line: “Depersonalize” This.

To the “Roberts” of the world who told me to “depersonalize” my grief and protect the “respected professional”: Is this personal enough for you now?

This isn’t about Shienvold’s CV anymore. This is about a predator hiding behind a PhD. The “Inner Circle” is no longer protecting a colleague; they are protecting a man accused of using children as leverage for sex. When you told me my grief “clouded my judgment,” you weren’t practicing ethics—you were providing cover for a crime scene.

We have to ask the terrifying question: How many other parents encountered this “sex-tortion” in those empty Shienvold’s offices? How many parents were forced to trade their bodies because they were too afraid of losing their children?

Pennsylvania has already lived through a “Kids for Cash” scandal that broke the heart of the justice system. We were told “never again.” Yet here we are, in a family court racket where the currency has expanded. It is no longer just “Kids for Cash”—it is Kids for Cash and Sex. It is a dual-market of extortion where children are the ultimate bargaining chip.

If you are a lawyer or a judge who continues to stay silent, you are the machinery that makes this possible. You are the reason parents are trapped in “black sites” on Friday afternoons, forced to choose between their dignity and their children.

History will remember the names of those who spoke up, but it will never forgive the professionals who stayed silent to protect the racket.

