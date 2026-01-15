On January 7, 2026, the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board filed formal charges against Lehigh County Magisterial District Judge Amy L. Zanelli.

The reason: she kept a “Book of Grudges.”

The complaint describes it as having “the appearance of an ancient leatherbound tome with papyrus pages.” Inside, dated November 22, 2023, was an inscription in her handwriting: “Upon this day, we shall begin to record within our Book of Grudges.”

Below it, she wrote notes about people who appeared in her courtroom. One local attorney was labeled “Just a Dick.” She made critical notes about others. She encouraged her staff to add their own grudges to the book and placed it in a general work area where they could access it.

Source: The formal complaint filed January 7, 2026, p. 2.

She also told a county employee, “I am the judge, and you are just a f*cking secretary!”

Source: The formal complaint filed January 7, 2026, p. 4.

And she habitually used what the complaint calls a “cacophemism”: the word “cuntrageous”—combining “cunt” and “outrageous.”

When all this was discovered, the public reacted exactly as expected. Outrage at the language. Shock at the tone. Concern about decorum.

That reaction is understandable.

It is also completely misdirected.

Because here’s the thing nobody wants to hear: every judge does this. She just made the mistake of writing it down.

The Fiction the Legal System Depends On

The legal system depends on a fiction it cannot afford to examine: that judges repeatedly encounter the same people and somehow forget.

They do not.

Memory does not dissolve. It accumulates.

Psychology does not debate this. The law simply ignores it.

What If I Told You the Hearing Is Just Theater?

Here’s what happens when grudges meet unchecked power.

In October 2022, Judge Zanelli presided over the trial of Bruce Jackson. Jackson was unrepresented—defending himself.

Source: The formal complaint filed January 7, 2026, p. 3.

Source: https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/Report/MdjDocketSheet?docketNumber=MJ-31106-NT-0000092-2022&dnh=RsLBmN704UUTvb2EQR%2BmUw%3D%3D

The Pennsylvania UJS Web Portal “Case Search” reflects the guilty finding. It does not show that the case was ever appealed.

A man murmured under his breath—presumably in frustration or disagreement with testimony being given against him.

For that, he was:

Removed from the courtroom during his own trial;

Denied the ability to meaningfully participate in his defense;

Denied his constitutional right to cross-examine the witness against him;

Found guilty.

This occurred in open court. At a minimum, the prosecutor, the bailiff, and the court reporter witnessed it. Yet there is no indication that any of them reported the incident at the time, or that it triggered any immediate internal response.

The misconduct surfaced only later, through a Judicial Conduct Board investigation. The public record does not identify who first reported it. What it shows instead is institutional silence—silence in the moment, silence in the transcript, silence until the system was forced to look.

This is not an abuse of power. This is power functioning exactly as designed when there are no constraints on it. This is what grudges look like when they carry the force of law.

Why It Matters That She Was a Magistrate Judge

Judge Zanelli was a magistrate judge.

That matters.

A magistrate judge does not preside alongside a jury. There is no group deliberation, no collective check on judgment, no diffusion of bias. One person controls the room. One person decides what evidence matters, how witnesses are perceived, what conduct is “respectful,” and when the process ends.

In that structure, memory is not incidental. It is decisive.

The same judge sees the same people repeatedly—litigants, lawyers, parents, witnesses. Their prior impressions do not reset between hearings. They compound. What begins as a fleeting irritation becomes a narrative. And that narrative quietly shapes credibility, rulings, and outcomes long before the hearing officially begins.

How many of your rights depend on whether a judge remembers you from Tuesday?

Power Does Not Produce Objectivity. It Produces Certainty.

Psychological research reveal a stark truth: unchecked authority doesn’t sharpen judgment—it inflates certainty while eroding accuracy. Power produces overconfidence, where decision-makers grow increasingly sure of themselves even as their judgments become less reliable.

This isn’t a rare character flaw—it’s a predictable distortion in human cognition when external challenges disappear. Key mechanisms include:

Overconfidence : Power holders systematically overestimate their abilities and the correctness of their views. Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel Prize–winning psychologist, calls overconfidence “the most significant of the cognitive biases,” as it amplifies other errors and leads to bold but flawed decisions. (He unpacks this in his book, Thinking, Fast and Slow (2011)—well worth reading.)

Confirmation bias : Individuals tend to seek, interpret, and favor information that supports preexisting beliefs while dismissing contradictory evidence. This bias intensifies under power, making it harder to register disconfirming facts as relevant.

Belief perseverance : Once formed, opinions resist change, even when faced with strong counterevidence. Early impressions lock in stubbornly.

Illusory objectivity : Those in power convince themselves their judgments are neutral and fact-based—purely rational—while viewing others’ perspectives as biased or emotional. This self-perception feels like clarity but shields flaws from scrutiny.

Empathy collapse: Power reduces perspective-taking and compassion, quieting brain networks tied to understanding others’ experiences. Dacher Keltner’s extensive research shows that as power rises, empathy deficits emerge—people act more impulsively, lie more readily, and fail to simulate others’ viewpoints.

These patterns appear consistently across experiments and real-world settings—from random role assignments to leaders in business, politics, and law. Robes, titles, or benches don’t insulate against them; they often amplify the effects by removing accountability and reinforcing perceived infallibility.

Power doesn’t sharpen judgment—it silences doubt. Unchecked authority replaces accuracy with certainty, not because judges become smarter, but because challenge disappears. When no one pushes back, overconfidence begins to feel like truth—when in reality it is cognitive distortion wearing a robe. Power doesn’t make people neutral; it makes them absolutely sure: sure they are right, sure they are objective, sure others are biased, and sure the evidence agrees with them because anything that doesn’t is filtered out.

Bench Courts Are Memory Machines

In bench courts—where a single judge exercises unilateral discretion without jury checks—these psychological dynamics turn perilous. The judge’s certainty masquerades as truth. The robe doesn’t neutralize bias; it protects and perpetuates it.

Unchecked power doesn’t elevate us above human flaws. It unleashes them under the guise of authority. Certainty supplants humility and illusion poses as insight.

When that happens, justice isn’t delivered—it’s remembered through one mind’s unchecked certainty. Juries exist to interrupt certainty. Bench courts preserve it.

In a bench courtroom, the same person remembers you, interprets your tone, decides whether you are credible, determines the facts, and calls that judgment law.

The Hearing Is Not Where Judgment Happens

Here is the part no one says out loud.

By the time you walk into a courtroom, the most important judgment has already occurred.

Human cognition does not wait for evidence to begin deciding. It organizes impressions in advance. It fills gaps. It stabilizes stories. Psychology calls this predecisional coherence—the mind quietly aligning future information with existing beliefs before formal reasoning begins. This means the hearing is not where judgment is formed. It is where judgment is confirmed.

This is why lawyers warn clients not to “annoy the judge.” Not because manners matter, but because once a judge’s internal model of you stabilizes, evidence does not reset it—it routes around it. This is how the brain conserves certainty.

In a system built on repeated encounters, sealed memories, and unilateral discretion, the future is decided by the past—and the present only pretends to matter.

When Did We Decide One Person’s Memory Should Determine Who Raises Your Children?

Now look at family court, where this structure becomes lethal.

Most family court decisions in America are made without juries. Often without full evidentiary hearings. Behind sealed records. Under extreme appellate deference.

Custody, visitation and parental identity itself are decided not primarily on evidence, but on demeanor, tone and impressions stored entirely in one person’s memory.

Judges see the same parents for months and sometimes years. Nothing resets the record.

What psychology calls bias consolidation, the law calls experience.

The Invisible Trap: When Impressions Become Law

Consider what this means in practice.

A mother appears in court wearing too much makeup. The judge, unconsciously, files this under “unstable” or “trying too hard.” Three weeks later, she appears without makeup, exhausted from working double shifts. The judge now files this under “not taking proceedings seriously.”

A father gets emotional describing his relationship with his daughter. The judge reads this as “volatile” rather than “loving.” Next appearance, he controls his emotions carefully. The judge now reads this as “detached” or “performative.”

These impressions accumulate. They harden. They become the lens through which all subsequent evidence is filtered.

“I didn’t find him/her credible” is a trial judge’s “get away with murder” card. It is the ultimate shield. Appellate courts routinely defer to trial judges on these credibility determinations, granting them near-total discretion to decide who seemed sincere, remorseful, or trustworthy. Because these judgments are framed as observations of “demeanor” and “tone”, they are treated as factual findings insulated from meaningful review. When a parent appeals a lopsided decision, the higher court rarely reweighs the truth—it simply defers to the judge’s “front-row seat.”

This creates a self-sealing system. A judge can misread a person from the start, filter all evidence through that misreading, and then have that entire chain of reasoning protected under the doctrine of discretion. This is not an aberration; it is the structure.

The irony is that this "privileged insight" is a scientific myth. There is extensive psychological research—enough for an article of its own—showing that human beings are remarkably poor at assessing credibility. Across studies, accuracy rates hover around chance. In other words, judges are no better than a coin flip at detecting truthfulness from demeanor.

Yet, this "coin flip" is protected by the highest legal doctrines.

The Most Efficient Corruption Imaginable

Traditional corruption leaves evidence. Grudges leave nothing. They hide inside words like ‘credibility’ and ‘demeanor’—and they’re impossible to appeal.

A judge never has to say, “I don’t like you.” They simply rule. Because the bias is internal, the transcript stays clean. No slurs, no overt bias, no reversible error—just a decision driven by impressions that were never visible, never challengeable, and never correctable.

People do not leave court broken because they lost. They leave broken because they realized they were not being judged on facts, but on who they had already become in someone else’s mind.

The Taboo She Violated

Judge Zanelli’s notebook felt transgressive because it violated the system’s deepest taboo: never reveal the internal process.

Judges are permitted to think anything. They are simply not allowed to admit it.

Most judges never write their grudges down. They do not need to.

The system already authorizes silent bias, so long as it remains invisible.

This Could Be You

If you’ve never been to court or family court, this feels abstract.

But 50% of marriages end in divorce. Many involve children. This means there’s a coin-flip chance that someday, the most important decision of your life—who gets to raise your kids—will be made by one person, in a closed room, based on whether you seemed “credible” compared to a memory they have of you from three months ago.

Not on evidence. On impression.

Not on what happened. On how you seemed when you said what happened.

And if the judge already decided three hearings ago that you’re the “difficult one”? Your lawyer can present perfect evidence. It won’t matter, because you’re not arguing facts. You’re arguing against a memory.

Or worse: you murmur under your breath at testimony you find unfair, and suddenly you’re sitting in a chair in the hallway, shut out of your own trial, denied the right to cross-examine the witness against you.

The judiciary’s fatal assumption is that judges can reliably police their own minds and emotions—and that this is an adequate safeguard against absolute discretion. Psychology calls that assumption delusional. Unchecked power does not produce neutrality. It produces certainty. And certainty feels indistinguishable from truth to the person who holds it.

The Verdict

The legal system—especially bench and family courts—transforms ordinary human cognitive bias into binding law by giving a single judge unilateral control over memory, credibility, and outcomes.

Psychology shows that when power goes unchecked, certainty inflates as accuracy erodes, yet the law treats a judge’s internal impressions not as bias but as privileged insight. Those impressions are then converted into credibility determinations based on demeanor and tone, which appellate courts routinely insulate from meaningful review, rendering them effectively untouchable.

Judge Zanelli was not exposed because she was uniquely biased; she was exposed because she left evidence and got caught. Every other judge who keeps the same grudges silently—in memory, in credibility calls, in discretionary rulings—faces no scrutiny at all.

This system does not correct injustice; it enforces it while punishing only those who make bias visible.

