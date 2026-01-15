Elena Belogolovsky

Elena Belogolovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mia Moore's avatar
Mia Moore
18h

Have read extensively on family court, judicial bias and domestic violence over the last 14 years as my family has been tormented in these courts. Your article is the first I remember dissecting judicial bias so powerfully, concisely and with relevant science. And this is exactly how it feels -- evidence is ignored and if judges don't like you (for whatever or no decipherable reason), it's over for you. The judge with the open grievance book shows how arrogant they are, a rare, written glimpse of how family courts operate. Thank you for writing and sharing this.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Heather's avatar
Heather
6h

I was likely in the book the sitting judge kept, over here. In fact, I waited for her to retire, on the advice of my second attorney. I knew her MO, after I saw her verbally beat up a very ill, very in need of help man, in court, in front of me.

I saw and lived through The Judge Being Superior To Everybody In Her Courtroom/The Judge Who Favored The Abuser Over The Truthteller.

Swear to God, if you care to understand that phrase: it was Good versus Evil Judge -if she was sitting on the bench and you were deemed Unworthy, by HER, for looking weak.

Please keep doing your work. You are not tilting at windmills!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Belogolovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture