For 13 years, Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen Ryan made life‑and‑death decisions over other people’s money, families, and futures. She was elected in 2010, ran unopposed in 2016, and quietly became one of the most powerful arbiters of estates, guardianships, and conservatorships in Michigan.

Then the tapes surfaced.

The Recordings That Should Have Ended a Career

Court administrator Edward Hutton started recording his calls with Judge Ryan—legally, because Michigan is a one‑party consent state. Over time, he captured a sitting judge saying things that would end most careers on the spot:

Calling herself a “new racist” , blaming Black Lives Matter for “shoving this s*** down my throat.”

Describing Black people in the United States as lazy .

Using a homophobic slur to describe the county’s top elected official, David Coulter, who is gay.

Boasting that the people on the judicial discipline commission were her friends.

Laughing that fellow judges would protect her.

Now ask yourself: in states where recording judges is illegal—like Pennsylvania—how many judges talk this way with complete impunity?

This Wasn’t Her First Red Flag

Ryan didn’t suddenly become a problem in 2024. Years earlier, in November 2021, she was arrested for domestic assault after allegedly attacking her boyfriend at a Wixom home (dashcam video shows her being led out in disbelief). She was arraigned, released on bond, and the charges were later dismissed after transfer to Wayne County for conflict of interest. No criminal conviction. No bench removal. She kept judging.

What Happened After the Tapes

In August 2024, after the recordings were finally turned over, Judge Ryan was removed from her active docket. On paper, that sounds like accountability; in practice, it was a highly coordinated "gentle landing" funded by your tax money.

The sequence that followed reveals the system’s true priorities:

The Paid Vacation: She was immediately placed on paid leave. For roughly 15 months , she collected a full salary—approximately $215,000 —for not working.

The Exit Strategy: She was permitted to retire voluntarily in early January 2026, ensuring her exit was on her own terms rather than through a public firing.

The Pension Protection: Because she retired without formal discipline, she walked away with her full pension intact.

The Information Blackout: There was no formal public discipline, no published misconduct opinion, and no transparent findings of fact regarding her bias.

The Systematic Erasure: None of her past probate cases were audited for racial or LGBTQ+ bias. The thousands of families whose estates, guardianships, and lives she decided were given no explanation and no path to relief.

The Final Seal: “A Sad Day for the Court”

Perhaps the most revealing detail of the entire scandal occurred after Judge Ryan’s departure. When her colleague, Judge Daniel O’Brien, publicly called it “a sad day for the court” and praised her as “a great judge,” he wasn't just offering a polite farewell. He was performing the final act of institutional preservation.

In any other profession, a recorded confession of deep-seated racial and homophobic bias would lead to a bridge-burning. In the judiciary, it leads to a eulogy.

1. The Language of Closing Ranks

The “Great Judge” Paradox: How can someone be a “great judge” while privately describing the people she has unchecked power over as “lazy” or using homophobic slurs?

The Answer: In the eyes of the system, “greatness” isn’t measured by the fairness of the heart, but by the stability of the bench. If she kept her docket moving and her biases didn’t trigger appeals, the system considers her a success.

2. The Erasure of the Victim

When a high-ranking official calls it a “sad day,” they are telling you exactly who the victim is in their eyes.

The System as the Victim: For Judge O’Brien, the “tragedy” isn’t the 13 years of potentially biased rulings. The tragedy is the scandal itself.

The Invisible Families: By praising her “work on the bench,” the system explicitly erases the families and estates that were shaped by the mindset revealed in those recordings.

3. The “Stage Management” of Retirement

The praise serves a clinical purpose: it ensures the narrative stays focused on a “distinguished career” that ended in a “sad departure,” rather than an “investigation” that led to a “forced exit”.

Institutional Signaling: It reassures the public—and other judges—that the “Operating System” is still intact.

Maintaining the Performance: It confirms that even when the “Backstage Script” is caught on tape, the “Front Stage” performance of neutrality will not change its lines.

This is the system’s resting state. It didn't punish Judge Ryan for being a "new racist"—it punished her for getting caught. The "sad day" wasn't for the families she harmed; it was for the court that lost its ability to keep the secret.

Why Probate Court Is the Perfect Place for Bias to Hide

Most people tune out when they hear “probate court.” It sounds like paperwork and wills. In reality, probate judges decide:

Who controls your money and property when you die.

Who becomes guardian over an elderly parent, disabled adult, or child.

Who manages finances for people deemed incapacitated.

Probate is the perfect hiding place for bias because:

The victims are often dead, elderly, disabled, or otherwise powerless.

Decisions are highly discretionary and hard to appeal.

Many proceedings are technical, quiet, and under the public radar.

Patterns rarely emerge case‑by‑case; harm is fragmented across families.

If you were going to bury racism in the legal system, you wouldn’t do it in a televised murder trial. You’d do it in probate.

Why She Felt Untouchable: Judicial Dynasty

Judge Ryan wasn’t some random bad hire. She was judicial royalty:

Her father, James Ryan, served as both a state and federal judge.

Her brother, Daniel Ryan, also served as a judge.

This wasn’t a system being infiltrated from the outside. It was a system talking to itself—safely, comfortably, behind closed doors.

When she talked about her friends on the discipline commission and other judges who would back her, she wasn’t fantasizing. She was describing a social reality in which she felt at home.

What Her Tone Really Tells Us

The scandal isn’t just that she held racist and homophobic views. The scandal is that she felt so safe expressing them.

That’s what those recordings captured: not a meltdown, but a baseline.

If a judge can talk that way about Black people and gay officials and still assume she’ll be shielded, it means she believes:

Her colleagues are more likely to understand than condemn.

The discipline system is more likely to contain the fallout than expose it.

Her status and last name are stronger than the harm she inflicts.

The system proved her right.

Why They Won’t Review Her Cases

The common‑sense reaction is obvious: “Audit every case she touched. Reopen anything involving Black or LGBTQ people, vulnerable wards, contested estates.”

That should happen.

But here’s why it probably won’t, and why the resistance is so ferocious:

To review her cases honestly, the judiciary would need to admit several things it cannot survive:

Neutral legal language can perfectly describe a biased decision.

A racist judge can write a legally correct, precedent‑citing opinion that still reflects a poisoned starting point. There’s no racial slur in the text, but the outcome is skewed. Appellate review rarely reaches the true cause.

Higher courts look at whether the decision fits the record and the law—not whether the judge’s mindset was rotten from the start. A biased decision can be upheld as “reasonable,” even when it was never impartial. Once a ruling is final, bias becomes almost impossible to reconstruct.

The prejudice lives in the invisible gap between evidence and conclusion—what the judge noticed, doubted, discounted, or believed before they ever wrote the first word. That gap is almost never recorded.

Reopening her docket doesn’t just threaten future cases. It threatens the past—decisions already enforced, estates already distributed, guardianships already imposed, families already broken.

And institutions protect the past more fiercely than they protect people.

Two Reactions and What They Reveal

When people hear this story, they usually fall into one of two camps:

1. “Investigate her cases!”

Necessary, but incomplete. Even if every one of her rulings were reviewed, that still leaves the larger question untouched: How many other judges think like this but never get recorded?

2. “How do we design systems that catch bias before it ruins thousands of lives?”

This is the real question. And it requires admitting hard truths:

“Judicial discretion” often functions as a polite label for unreviewable bias.

“I did not find them credible” often translates to “I did not like them” or “They did not fit my internal template of a good witness.”

The structure protects judges—socially, professionally, and financially—far more than it protects families or litigants.

Until we tackle that, we’re not reforming anything. We’re just waiting for the next recording.

The Class Action That Changes the Equation

A class action is now being organized to force systemic accountability.

In one sentence: It’s an attempt to do what the discipline system refused to do.

It seeks to:

Force an independent review of Ryan’s probate cases.

Identify patterns of bias against Black, LGBTQ, or otherwise marginalized people.

Examine whether certain insiders—lawyers, guardians, conservators—were systematically favored.

Create a path to relief for people whose lives were shaped by rulings that may have flowed from a racist, homophobic worldview rather than neutral law.

If you:

Are Black or LGBTQ and got an adverse ruling from Ryan,

Had a case involving guardianship, conservatorship, or estate control in her courtroom,

Or reasonably believe bias, not evidence, drove what happened

…you may have options you were never told existed.

What This Case Actually Proves

The most chilling part of the Kathleen Ryan story is not that one judge was racist. It’s that:

She said the quiet part out loud.

She was right to believe she’d be protected.

And when she finally wasn’t, the system’s solution was not to fix the damage—but to fold her quietly into retirement and move on.

This is what happens when a profession built on the myth of neutrality collides with proof that neutrality was never there.

The question now is not, “How could she?”

It’s how many similar failures remain invisible by design.

Share