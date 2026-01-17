Elena Belogolovsky

Janet Phelan
10h

In order to be effective, it is pivotal to connect these bad judges with monies received, under the table, to throw cases. Otherwise you are only providing increasing evidence that justice has gone bad. We know that it has gone bad. Providing proof that these judges are part of what is termed The Federal Bribery Club takes these reports to another level. It has also been effective. Good luck on your mission!

elaine mickman
10hEdited

Nationwide problem of dysfunctional and ineffective oversight, review, and disciplinary action against judges. Pennsylvanians are too familiar with this exponential problem as a result of the Judicial Conduct Boards being comprised of judicial colleagues who are conflicts of interest including sitting judges, privately-practicing attorneys and appointed "connected" lay people. Pennsylvania's problem escalated to the JCB disposing of Complaints without reviewing Complaints and without acknowledging Complaint receipt- in other words, the JCB denying a Complaint was ever received regardless of mail proof receipt. Judicial Conduct Boards need to be completely Independent Agencies and should also be subject to OIG review.

