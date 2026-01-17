From Judge Ryan’s Racism to Judge Hartig’s Breakdown

On January 16, 2026, I published an article on how Kathleen Ryan, a probate judge in Oakland County, Michigan, was caught on tape calling herself a “new racist”—and walked away with a taxpayer-funded paid leave and retirement. No criminal charges. No case audits. No systemic review. The message was unmistakable: protect the robe, not the public.

Now the same county delivers Judge #2—and the facts are even more disturbing.

Unlike Ryan, Kirsten Nielsen Hartig is not being quietly ushered out. She is fighting a rare public complaint filed by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission on June 4, 2025. And what that complaint alleges goes far beyond bad judgment.

The Charges Against Judge Hartig

According to the Commission’s 13-page complaint , Hartig—who presides over the 52nd District Court, Division 4—faces four explosive counts:

Count 1: Refusal to Provide a Court-Ordered Psychological Evaluation

In April 2024, amid an investigation into her conduct, the Commission ordered Hartig to undergo a psychological evaluation at its expense. The evaluation was completed in May 2024 and finalized on June 6, 2024.

What happened next is the heart of this case.

Hartig received the report herself.

The Commission repeatedly demanded a copy.

She refused, delayed, objected, and missed deadline after deadline.

She withheld the report for 6 months, producing it only in December 2024—after the Commission warned a public complaint was imminent.

The report concluded that, at the time of evaluation, Hartig was unsafe to practice. Yet during those 6 months, she continued ruling on felony cases and overseeing addiction-recovery defendants—people whose liberty, treatment, and futures depended on her judgment.

Count 2: False Statements to Investigators

The complaint alleges Hartig lied to the Commission by:

Falsely claiming the investigation was initiated by a disgruntled employee fired for incompetence.

Falsely asserting that none of her staff had been interviewed—despite her own submission of an affidavit proving at least one assistant had been.

The Commission characterizes these statements as dishonest misrepresentations that violated judicial and professional conduct rules.

Count 3: Bullying, Abuse, and Obstruction

Over a period spanning 2018 to 2023, the complaint details a pattern of behavior that reads less like isolated incidents and more like a workplace reign of fear:

Berating staff from the bench

Micromanaging employees she had no authority over

Demanding constant availability, even during leave or emergencies

Threatening language toward attorneys

Public humiliation of a pregnant probation officer

Repeated interference with court administration

The Commission alleges this conduct obstructed the administration of justice and created a climate of fear inside the court.

Count 4: Improper Dismissal of Criminal Cases

Finally, the complaint alleges Hartig unlawfully dismissed multiple felony cases with prejudice—a move that permanently bars refiling—despite lacking authority to do so.

In multiple instances during the COVID pandemic, prosecutors requested adjournments due to quarantines, staff shortages, and public-health risks. Hartig denied those requests, accused prosecutors of bad faith, and dismissed cases not on their merits but to punish the prosecution.

The Most Dangerous Fact

Strip away the legal language and one fact towers over all others:

A Michigan judge was deemed unsafe to practice—and continued judging for 6 months.

Not because oversight failed to detect the problem.

But because oversight depended on the judge’s cooperation—and she refused.

That is the quiet horror here.

The safeguard existed.

The alarm sounded.

And the system stalled anyway.

What This Means—and Why It’s Bigger Than Hartig

If this were one rogue judge, it would be alarming. But it’s not.

In the same county:

One judge was caught on tape making racist statements and quietly rewarded.

Another was flagged as mentally unfit and allowed to keep ruling—until forced into the open.

This is not coincidence. It is institutional pattern.

The system protects judges first, litigants last. Oversight is reactive, slow, and dependent on the very people under investigation to cooperate. When they don’t, the damage continues—silently.

The Analysis: What This Means for Justice

This isn’t just a story about a “rogue judge.” It is a case study in how the legal system’s “Operating System” prioritizes institutional stability over public safety.

1. The Fiction of Judicial Self-Regulation. The system depends on the fiction that judges can reliably police their own minds. Hartig allegedly knew she had been deemed “unsafe,” yet she remained on the bench. This reveals a lethal gap in oversight: if a judge chooses to lie about their health, the system has no “check-engine light” until lives are already ruined.

2. Power Produces Certainty, Not Objectivity. As we saw with Judge Ryan, unchecked authority inflates certainty while eroding accuracy. In Hartig’s case, this reached a psychiatric extreme. If a judge is suffering from a “dementia-type syndrome,” their “judicial discretion” is no longer a legal tool—it is a medical symptom. Yet, because the law treats a judge’s word as final, her “symptoms” were enforced as “sentences”.

3. The “Institutional Silence” Pattern. Just like the Ryan case, where behavior was reportedly known long before public exposure, Hartig’s conduct thrived in an environment of institutional silence. Institutions “close ranks” by habit. They fear that admitting a judge is mentally incompetent would “unsettle the past”—opening the door to thousands of appeals from litigants who were judged by a mind that wasn’t there.

4. The Taxpayer Burden of “Containment”. While Judge Ryan collected $215,000 in taxpayer-funded paid leave over 15 months before retiring with her benefits intact, Judge Hartig continues to fight the charges while remaining on the bench and drawing a taxpayer-funded salary as of this writing—leaving the system trapped in a familiar paralysis. Courts strain to honor her due process rights while the public is left asking a far more basic question: who is protecting the right to a sane, competent trier of fact? In both cases, the cost is the same. Not just in dollars, but in trust—paid for by the public, absorbed quietly, and never refunded.

The Questions That Should Terrify Oakland County

How many cases were decided by a judge later deemed unsafe to practice?

How many defendants accepted pleas, entered treatment, or lost liberty under those rulings?

How many families will never know their cases were touched by a judge whose own fitness was in question?

The Reckoning

Oakland County doesn’t just have a “bad judge” problem; it has a judicial accountability problem. It is a system where silence, delay, and deference are baked into the operating procedures. As long as the system prioritizes “purity” of the record and the protection of the robe over the safety of the public, this will not be the last scandal.

Judge Ryan was the “New Racist” who got caught on tape. Judge Hartig is the “Unsafe” judge who stayed on the bench. Together, they are the face of a system that only acts when it is no longer possible to look away.

This article is based on the official public complaint filed by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission on June 4, 2025.

