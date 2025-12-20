Dear parents,

Can we talk honestly for a moment?

This time of year is exhausting. Not just busy — heavy. Everywhere you look, there’s pressure to do more, buy more, prove more. And somehow, parenting gets turned into a performance measured in bags, boxes, and receipts.

It’s a lot.

I didn’t grow up with much. I had only one yellow doll. It had a broken hand. Did I want more toys? Sure. But that’s not what stayed with me.

What I remember is sitting at the table with my family, playing Chinese checkers. The board was homemade. The rules were… flexible. I don’t think they matched the real game at all. But we played anyway. And we played a lot.

Years later, when I had my own child, I swung the other way. I bought everything. Toys, games, more games. And yes — my son Adam enjoyed them. But what he loved most wasn’t the stuff.

He loved that I played with him.

He loved when I sat down. When I was there. When the game mattered because we were in it together.

That’s the part kids remember.

Not the number of gifts. Not the price. Not whether the tree looked “full.” They remember who showed up. Who listened. Who made time when life was busy.

You don’t need to win the holidays.

You don’t need to keep up with anyone.

You don’t need to turn love into a shopping list.

Some of the best moments come from what’s already around you — a board game, a piece of paper, a made-up idea, ten minutes of real attention. Kids don’t need perfection. They need presence.

So if this season feels like too much, if you’re tired, stretched, or quietly wondering whether you’re doing enough — you are.

You really are.

Your kids won’t remember what you bought.

They’ll remember that you were there.

With love,

One parent to another

