We claim to love children.

Yet we silence the voices trying to save them.

My Facebook and LinkedIn feeds look nothing like yours.

Some people scroll past beach trips and baby pictures.

Mine is a morgue of family court failures:

• A mother punished for reporting abuse

• A protective parent forced to hand their child to the person they fear most.

• Another obituary of a child the system “reunified” with the wrong parent.

My feed is a graveyard.

What does yours look like?

The Pattern I Can’t Unsee

Whenever I post about court failures or child harm, someone inevitably comments:

“Well, there are two sides to every story.”

Always. Always aimed at the parent trying to protect a child.

But here’s the punchline:

When an abusive parent posts about their “crazy ex,” no one replies,

“There are two sides.”

Let’s be blunt.

When Protective Parents Speak

Post:

“My child disclosed abuse. The court gave custody to the abuser.”

Responses:

• “There are two sides.”

• “Courts don’t just hand kids to abusers.”

• “What did YOU do to lose custody?”

When Alleged Abusers Speak

Post:

“My psycho ex is alienating my kids with false accusations.”

Responses:

• “Stay strong, brother.”

• “She sounds unhinged.”

• “Get a lawyer.”

Nobody says,

“There are two sides.”

The double standard isn’t subtle — it’s violent.

We unquestioningly accept:

✓ Fathers claiming alienation

✓ Men calling their ex “crazy”

✓ Men who frame themselves as the victims

But we interrogate:

✗ Mothers reporting abuse

✗ Protective parents who lose custody

✗ Children who say they’re scared

This isn’t neutrality — it’s conditioning.

What “Two Sides” Really Means

Let’s translate it.

When people say,

“There are two sides,”

they mean:

• “I don’t believe you.”

• “You sound dramatic.”

• “You must be hiding something.”

• “The court must be right.”

It’s dismissal dressed up as wisdom — and it’s only used against victims.

The Question No One Asks

If there are always two sides, why don’t we ask fathers claiming alienation:

“What did YOU do to make your child afraid?”

Why don’t we ask:

“How do we know you’re not the problem?”

Because we’ve been trained to believe:

• Protective mothers = irrational

• Accused fathers = credible

This training is exactly why courts keep getting it wrong.

Your Feed Reveals Your Programming

If your feed is full of fathers ranting about “crazy exes” —

you’ve been groomed to believe their narrative.

If your feed is full of protective parents presenting evidence —

you are paying attention to what the system ignores.

If your feed shows none of this — you are living in a privileged world that will never ask you to bury a child because a judge refused to protect him/her.

My 6-year-old son Adam is one of the children Judge Lori Hackenberg repeatedly refused to protect.

I have now seen both sides. One from the courtroom gallery. One from six feet above his casket. Tell me again which side was right.

The Actual Two Sides

Let’s stop pretending:

Side 1: A system that protects abusers by discrediting protective parents.

Side 2: Children who are harmed — and sometimes killed — because the system chose performance over evidence.

Pick a side. Neutrality IS a side — the abuser’s.

A Challenge

Next time someone says “there are two sides,” ask:

• “Do you say this when fathers claim alienation?”

• “Why do we demand proof only from the parent trying to protect the child?”

Then change your algorithm:

• Listen to protective parents.

• Read their evidence.

• Ask yourself, “Would I say ‘two sides’ if this were my child?”

Watch how fast men claiming alienation get praise while mothers reporting abuse get interrogation.

Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

The Bottom Line

“There are two sides” is not a balanced perspective.

It is a silencing mechanism aimed at one side only —

the side trying to protect children.

That rhetorical trick is why children die.

It is why my feed looks like a graveyard.

So I’ll ask again:

What does your feed look like —

and whose stories have you been trained to believe?

