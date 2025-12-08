The "Two Sides" Lie: Why We Only Demand It from the Victims
My social media feed is full of family court atrocities. What does yours look like?
We claim to love children.
Yet we silence the voices trying to save them.
My Facebook and LinkedIn feeds look nothing like yours.
Some people scroll past beach trips and baby pictures.
Mine is a morgue of family court failures:
• A mother punished for reporting abuse
• A protective parent forced to hand their child to the person they fear most.
• Another obituary of a child the system “reunified” with the wrong parent.
My feed is a graveyard.
What does yours look like?
The Pattern I Can’t Unsee
Whenever I post about court failures or child harm, someone inevitably comments:
“Well, there are two sides to every story.”
Always. Always aimed at the parent trying to protect a child.
But here’s the punchline:
When an abusive parent posts about their “crazy ex,” no one replies,
“There are two sides.”
Let’s be blunt.
When Protective Parents Speak
Post:
“My child disclosed abuse. The court gave custody to the abuser.”
Responses:
• “There are two sides.”
• “Courts don’t just hand kids to abusers.”
• “What did YOU do to lose custody?”
When Alleged Abusers Speak
Post:
“My psycho ex is alienating my kids with false accusations.”
Responses:
• “Stay strong, brother.”
• “She sounds unhinged.”
• “Get a lawyer.”
Nobody says,
“There are two sides.”
The double standard isn’t subtle — it’s violent.
We unquestioningly accept:
✓ Fathers claiming alienation
✓ Men calling their ex “crazy”
✓ Men who frame themselves as the victims
But we interrogate:
✗ Mothers reporting abuse
✗ Protective parents who lose custody
✗ Children who say they’re scared
This isn’t neutrality — it’s conditioning.
What “Two Sides” Really Means
Let’s translate it.
When people say,
“There are two sides,”
they mean:
• “I don’t believe you.”
• “You sound dramatic.”
• “You must be hiding something.”
• “The court must be right.”
It’s dismissal dressed up as wisdom — and it’s only used against victims.
The Question No One Asks
If there are always two sides, why don’t we ask fathers claiming alienation:
“What did YOU do to make your child afraid?”
Why don’t we ask:
“How do we know you’re not the problem?”
Because we’ve been trained to believe:
• Protective mothers = irrational
• Accused fathers = credible
This training is exactly why courts keep getting it wrong.
Your Feed Reveals Your Programming
If your feed is full of fathers ranting about “crazy exes” —
you’ve been groomed to believe their narrative.
If your feed is full of protective parents presenting evidence —
you are paying attention to what the system ignores.
If your feed shows none of this — you are living in a privileged world that will never ask you to bury a child because a judge refused to protect him/her.
My 6-year-old son Adam is one of the children Judge Lori Hackenberg repeatedly refused to protect.
I have now seen both sides. One from the courtroom gallery. One from six feet above his casket. Tell me again which side was right.
The Actual Two Sides
Let’s stop pretending:
Side 1: A system that protects abusers by discrediting protective parents.
Side 2: Children who are harmed — and sometimes killed — because the system chose performance over evidence.
Pick a side.
Neutrality IS a side — the abuser’s.
A Challenge
Next time someone says “there are two sides,” ask:
• “Do you say this when fathers claim alienation?”
• “Why do we demand proof only from the parent trying to protect the child?”
Then change your algorithm:
• Listen to protective parents.
• Read their evidence.
• Ask yourself, “Would I say ‘two sides’ if this were my child?”
Watch how fast men claiming alienation get praise while mothers reporting abuse get interrogation.
Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.
The Bottom Line
“There are two sides” is not a balanced perspective.
It is a silencing mechanism aimed at one side only —
the side trying to protect children.
That rhetorical trick is why children die.
It is why my feed looks like a graveyard.
So I’ll ask again:
What does your feed look like —
and whose stories have you been trained to believe?
Tons of children are alienated from their mothers. Coercive controlling abusive narcissistic men are very skilled at brainwashing kids. Just remember, family courts agenda is to enable the switching of custody from primary caregiving mothers to abusive, self-serving, entitled fathers. That is why family court exists. We already have Civil Courts where impartial juries And due process and common sense rule. Family Court is a secret closed system were corruption rules but there's a clear agenda. Alienation is just one of many tools, if we ban alienation they'll find something else to use to justify the switching of custody. Family Court cannot be reformed, it is obsolete, it must be abolished.
When I connected with your story on LinkedIn, I found another parent that finally understood the danger of the state of family law in America today. The experts that fill the judicial adjunct role are unregulated unmonitored foolish greedy due process violating thieves. They are selling children without regard to anything other than the paying parent. My LinkedIn profile was a diplomatic effort during a fruitless municipal liability lawsuit that addresses a situation that looks a lot like yours. All the evidence pointed to my ex-husband being a narcissist child-abuser intent on creating the illusions he wanted in order to take full custody and placement. Social services and the Madison Police department alleged abuse after talking with my 5-year-old child. There was clear evidence of my husband's abuse. - and along with the abuse - I was afraid he would be drugging the child as part of his diabolical plot to blame me for things. - My child is 14 year old now and a total stranger. He has lived under the control and misguidance of his father since age 8, and because the court was corrupted I have no chance of reestablishing a relationship. My ex spent massive amounts of my money to spread rumors and misinformation and spent my money to bribe the family court "experts." They willingly went along with his plot, and nobody is willing to hold them criminally responsible.
I was the protective parent blamed for being upset by the father's bathtub game, "who ever touches the other persons private parts the most wins." One day the world will see the child's excited utterance from August 1, 2016 or actually read the social services report from 2016 and then people will realize how gullible they have been. Eventually, people will see how blinded by my ex's girlfriend's father's Bruce's money they have been. The corporate PR and the reputation of thier BANK is just more important than our lives. They are greedy evil monsters.