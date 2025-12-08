Elena Belogolovsky

Elena Belogolovsky

WOMEN Raise Children
Dec 9

Tons of children are alienated from their mothers. Coercive controlling abusive narcissistic men are very skilled at brainwashing kids. Just remember, family courts agenda is to enable the switching of custody from primary caregiving mothers to abusive, self-serving, entitled fathers. That is why family court exists. We already have Civil Courts where impartial juries And due process and common sense rule. Family Court is a secret closed system were corruption rules but there's a clear agenda. Alienation is just one of many tools, if we ban alienation they'll find something else to use to justify the switching of custody. Family Court cannot be reformed, it is obsolete, it must be abolished.

V. Boelyn
Dec 8

When I connected with your story on LinkedIn, I found another parent that finally understood the danger of the state of family law in America today. The experts that fill the judicial adjunct role are unregulated unmonitored foolish greedy due process violating thieves. They are selling children without regard to anything other than the paying parent. My LinkedIn profile was a diplomatic effort during a fruitless municipal liability lawsuit that addresses a situation that looks a lot like yours. All the evidence pointed to my ex-husband being a narcissist child-abuser intent on creating the illusions he wanted in order to take full custody and placement. Social services and the Madison Police department alleged abuse after talking with my 5-year-old child. There was clear evidence of my husband's abuse. - and along with the abuse - I was afraid he would be drugging the child as part of his diabolical plot to blame me for things. - My child is 14 year old now and a total stranger. He has lived under the control and misguidance of his father since age 8, and because the court was corrupted I have no chance of reestablishing a relationship. My ex spent massive amounts of my money to spread rumors and misinformation and spent my money to bribe the family court "experts." They willingly went along with his plot, and nobody is willing to hold them criminally responsible.

I was the protective parent blamed for being upset by the father's bathtub game, "who ever touches the other persons private parts the most wins." One day the world will see the child's excited utterance from August 1, 2016 or actually read the social services report from 2016 and then people will realize how gullible they have been. Eventually, people will see how blinded by my ex's girlfriend's father's Bruce's money they have been. The corporate PR and the reputation of thier BANK is just more important than our lives. They are greedy evil monsters.

