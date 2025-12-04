A recent Cowboy State Daily article profiles David Laurence Mecartney, who has filed a $25 million defamation suit against the Jackson Hole News & Guide after it reported on his son, Dune Mecartney, and Dune’s advocacy efforts to help children find “a safe haven” from abuse.

The Cowboy State Daily article presents the father as a wronged man fighting back against irresponsible journalism.

What it does not present is:

the child’s voice,

the mother’s voice,

and the fact that Mr. Mecartney is also suing his own son, Dune Mecartney, and the boy’s mother, Kelly Cornell, in a separate defamation case seeking to silence their speech.

It also omits the context contained in public filings from that litigation — filings that present a very different account of events and motives.

That silence is where this piece begins.

By focusing exclusively on the $25 million lawsuit against the press, Cowboy State Daily overlooks the second lawsuit — the one that shifts the narrative and raises deeper questions about why this litigation exists at all.

Look at whose voice is missing — that is where the real story lies.

When Only One Version Is Published, the Public Mistakes It for Truth

The Cowboy State Daily article made one collective assumption:

The father says he is not abusive — therefore, the story is only about press misconduct.

Yet public filings responding to his lawsuit against his own son and his ex-wife offer a sharply different narrative — one the Cowboy State Daily did not explore.

Why not?

Journalism demands asking: Whose view is missing, and why?

Here, the missing voices are those of the mother and the child — the latter a teenager navigating litigation brought by his own father while trying to finish high school!

Pause for a moment and imagine being that teenager:

you’re sitting in class, trying to focus on homework, friendships, graduation, maybe college applications — and instead you’re bracing for court filings, drafting affidavits, and figuring out how to defend yourself not against a stranger, but against your own father.

That reality never made it into the Cowboy State Daily story.

A Parent Suing a High School Senior Son Should Raise Questions

There is something profoundly unsettling about a parent suing their own child, who just turned 18 and is still in high school.

Regardless of what anyone believes about the underlying facts, this alone should cause observers — journalists included — to pause and ask:

What does this teenager say?

How does he experience being sued by a parent while still going to classes, applying to college, or thinking about graduation?

What toll does this impose on him — emotionally, financially, developmentally?

Instead, the Cowboy State Daily’s coverage centers on the father’s sense of injury and the young person most affected is rendered invisible.

The Mother’s and the Child’s Silence Is Not Absence

The mother and child did not appear in the Cowboy State Daily article — not because their experiences do not exist, but because they are currently defendants in a defamation suit brought against them by the father, and making public statements risks further escalation.

Ironically, their voices do exist — in publicly available legal filings responding to the lawsuit the father filed against them.

And those filings paint a very different picture of motives, context, and harm.

What the Mother and the Child Tell the Court

In their motion to dismiss the father’s lawsuit (filed separately against each of them and then combined), they argue:

Arizona lacks jurisdiction because all relevant family activity occurred in Wyoming.

The lawsuit is retaliatory, aimed at punishing a teenager’s advocacy around family violence and silencing his speech.

Most claims are time-barred — Arizona imposes a one-year limit on defamation suits.

The only article within the window was not defamatory, especially given it included the father’s denial and was initiated by the reporter.

Finally, they note that the claims against the mother collapse if the ones against the son fail, because the allegations against her rest entirely on statements attributed to him.

In short, the filing suggests this case is less about reputation repair and more about controlling public narrative.

None of this appeared in the Cowboy State Daily’s reporting.

The Two-Faced Campaign

While David Mecartney tells Wyoming media he is the victim of “irresponsible journalism” and an innocent father cruelly accused, a quieter operation runs in parallel.

Multiple people (complete strangers with no prior connection to the family) have received private messages from him since early 2025. The content is consistent: personal attacks on his ex-wife’s character and attempts to portray his teenage son as coached.

I was one of the recipients. On May 25, 2025, I opened an unsolicited message that contained detailed smears against both the mother and the son (sent by the same man now suing them for defamation).

This is the classic playbook many domestic-violence advocates and family-law attorneys know by heart:

In public: measured denials, appeals to fairness, claims of being “silenced.”

In private: character assassination of the very people he insists he never harmed.

Public exoneration paired with private destruction is not new, but it is chillingly effective, especially when the targets are legally gagged by the threat of escalating litigation.

When one side can speak freely to the press while the other is muzzled by active lawsuits, the louder voice is almost guaranteed to win the narrative.

That is why journalistic balance is not a courtesy in these cases; it is the only defense against weaponized storytelling.

The Missing Question

If someone insists publicly, “I am not abusive,” but simultaneously sues their own child, shouldn’t journalists and readers ask why?

Shouldn’t we consider:

The power imbalance between a parent and a high school student;

The emotional and financial toll of defending a lawsuit of this magnitude at 18;

The context reflected in court filings that directly contradict the public narrative?

Shouldn’t the mother and child be offered the same space to speak?

A Complete Story Requires More Than One Voice

This case — whether viewed through media ethics, family law, or advocacy — illustrates something larger:

Silence in coverage does not mean silence in reality.

The mother and child have spoken.

They did so in court, where statements carry consequences.

Their voices deserve acknowledgment.

Readers deserve more than one side.

And journalists — especially when covering family litigation — should remember that the loudest voice is rarely the only one.

Journalism should not become stenography for whoever speaks the loudest.

