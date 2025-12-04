Elena Belogolovsky

Maryann Petri
Dec 4

This was so shocking to see a father sue his own son, while the son is still in high school. This poor young man is just starting out in life with a major lawsuit of defamation. To do this to a young person is accomplishing nothing, only spelling out the abuse that is going to follow him until the case is closed. Regardless of what happened in the past, to sue his own son is just not worth it. The result will be resentment towards the father, if not hatred. In the future, this could lead the son to pick a future mate, who will pick up on his vulnerability of his past, taking advantage of it, furthering the abuse. I hope this does not happen, but from my experience, personality disorders will pick up on vulnerabilities of the past and throw it in your face, literally. The public wonders why the birth rates are low, this is a good example as to why this is happening.

Beyond The Clouds
Dec 11

This is just outright journalistic irresponsibility if they did not review the public record. I would never take this story or this media organization seriously with that kind of lapse in journalistic integrity.

