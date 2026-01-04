Elena Belogolovsky

Neural Foundry
14h

Excellnt investigative work here. The financial pipeline angle is what makes this particualrly problematic beyond just the appearance issue, when litigation fees flow to a firm that employs the judge's sister there's an economic incentive structure that undermines impartiality. I worked adjacent to family court systems years back and saw how these undisclosed relationships erode public trust. The fact that Rule 2.11 exists specifically to prevent this exact situation but was seemingly ignored is the core problem.

Danielle Hale
16h

This is so completely twisted and wrong. No telling how many outcomes would be different. My ex’s step mom is the elected county clerk in our little town. She’s done levels of damage you cannot imagine. Blocked my order of protection, false filings which landed me in jail and the list goes on. I’m suing the county now but my son isn’t safe, the trauma, abuse, and damage continues. Everything is rigged, completely. I’m so sorry to hear about the Wall family court system, it’s pitiful and prejudiced.

