In Montgomery County, PA, justice isn’t blind. It has a last name. And a payroll.

What if you walked into family court thinking you were getting a fair hearing—only to learn later that your judge’s own sister works for your ex’s lawyer?

You think you’re entering a courtroom.

You’re not.

You’re walking into a family business.

In December 2025, an article titled “Shocking: Award-Winning Judge Kelly Wall Might Be the Reason Your Ex Got Custody” exposed serious concerns about Judge Kelly Wall: alleged ex parte communications, the arrest of child-protection attorney Richard Ducote in her courtroom, and a Facebook defense from her mother that erased the child at the center of the case. That piece went viral because mothers across Montgomery County saw their own custody battles in it—the same patterns, the same exhaustion, the same outcomes.

But what surfaced next was worse.

The Sister Nobody Mentioned

Behind the bench, there is someone the public was never told about: Judge Wall’s sister, Tierney.

Since at least 2018 and through 2024, Tierney Wall has worked as a paralegal for family-law attorney Jason G. Donoghue, who regularly appears in divorce and custody cases in Judge Kelly Wall’s courtroom. Public records and social media confirm the employment relationship, shared office address, and sibling connection.

As shown below, Donoghue and the judge’s sister operated out of the same address while he repeatedly appeared before Judge Wall.

As shown below, Tierney Wall’s Facebook page confirms that Judge Kelly Wall is her sister.

As shown below from a small sample of public Facebook posts, Donoghue and the judge’s sister appear to be more than just employer and employee—they are also very active Facebook friends.

On its own, a judge’s sister working in law is unremarkable. But when that sister is on the payroll of a lawyer who repeatedly argues cases in front of her sibling—and parents are never told—that stops being a private career choice and starts being a public ethics problem.

This was not a large firm with hundreds of attorneys where an employee’s role might be remote or incidental. Public records show that Donoghue & Picker, LLC has consisted of only 3 attorneys since 2021, and prior to that Jason G. Donoghue operated an even smaller practice under The Law Office of Jason G. Donoghue, LLC. In a firm of this size, paralegals typically work directly on active cases—making the employment relationship immediate, not attenuated.

The Overlap That Changes Everything

Court dockets show multiple cases where the lineup looks like this:

Judge: Kelly C. Wall

Lawyer for one side: Jason G. Donoghue

Paralegal in that lawyer’s office: the judge’s sister, Tierney Wall

While Donoghue was litigating in front of Judge Wall, his employee was the judge’s immediate family member. Parents walked into that courtroom with no disclosure. No warning before hearings. No mention on the record. No opportunity to say, “I’m not comfortable with this judge deciding my child’s future.”

Follow the Money: The Wall–Donoghue Pipeline

This isn’t just about appearances; it’s about flow.

Families pay Jason Donoghue to fight their divorce or custody cases.

Donoghue appears before Judge Wall—again and again.

The longer the litigation drags on, the more fees he can bill.

Those fees fund his firm.

The firm pays Tierney Wall’s salary.

In other words: your legal fees help bankroll the judge’s family.

This is not judicial philosophy. It’s a pipeline: from families in crisis to a law firm, and from that law firm straight into the wallet of the judge’s sister. Parents facing Donoghue in Wall’s courtroom weren’t just going up against their exes. They were up against a system where the financial interests of the judge’s own family ran right through opposing counsel’s office.

The Promise of “No Secrecy” — and the Reality

Here’s the twist that makes this impossible to shrug off: Judge Kelly Wall publicly promised the opposite.

In her Philadelphia Inquirer Judicial Candidate Questionnaire, she was asked how she would ensure a bias-free courtroom. Her answer:

She vowed openness. She vowed transparency. She vowed no secrecy.

Yet in case after case where her sister worked for the lawyer appearing before her, parents say they were never told. No disclosure on the record. No chance to ask for recusal. No opportunity to decide for themselves whether this relationship passed the smell test.

The distance between what she promised and what parents experienced isn’t a minor detail. In family court, that gap is everything.

The Law Was Built for Exactly This

Pennsylvania’s Code of Judicial Conduct is crystal clear. Under 207 Pa. Code Rule 2.11:

A judge shall disqualify himself or herself in any proceeding in which the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

Not “provably biased.” Not “caught on a hot mic.” Just: would a reasonable person question this?

If your sister works for the lawyer arguing against me—if her paycheck depends on his business continuing—and you’re the one presiding over my case, a “reasonable person” wouldn’t just raise an eyebrow. They would hit the brakes.

This is not a “technical” conflict. This is Ethics 101.

Why This Hits Hardest in Family Court

This would be alarming in any courtroom. In family court, it’s devastating.

Family court operates without a jury. The judge is the sole decision-maker—fact-finder, credibility assessor, and final authority—often determining where a child will live, who will see them, and under what conditions.

Parents there are often:

Out-spent, out-lawyered, or completely unrepresented

Emotionally and financially drained

Fighting over where their children will sleep, who will protect them, and whether they will be believed

In that setting, undisclosed conflicts don’t just look bad. They destroy trust.

If you left a custody hearing and later discovered that:

The judge’s sister worked for your ex’s lawyer,

No one told you, and

You never got the chance to ask the judge to step aside,

you wouldn’t need a law degree to know something fundamental was broken.

So Who Is Family Court Really Protecting?

This isn’t about one bad ruling or one angry parent.

The real question is: why were families never told?

Why are parents forced to piece together conflicts of interest through screenshots, and midnight docket searches—after decisions about their children are already stamped and filed?

Family court is marketed as the place where truth and children’s best interests come first. But when a judge’s sibling sits inside the opposing lawyer’s office and nobody thinks parents deserve to know, the system isn’t just failing. It’s telling you exactly who it was built to protect.

If you appeared before Judge Kelly Wall while Jason G. Donoghue represented the other side, and you were never told about this relationship, your story matters. Please contact me.

Systems like this do not reform themselves.

Transparency doesn’t arrive politely. It is forced into the light—by the people it tried to keep in the dark.

