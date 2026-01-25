If you’ve ever cracked open a Psych 101 textbook—or scrolled one TikTok about cognitive bias—you already know the three unbreakable rules of being human:

We are all biased (and we are blind to most of it). We are terrible at spotting lies or judging credibility. Asking someone to self-assess their own bias is like asking a mirror to tell you it’s cracked.

Then you look at the American judicial system and realize: it must have missed the memo because it’s built on denying every single one of those facts.

Here are the three most absurd, psychology-defying pillars still standing in U.S. courts.

1. Judges Pretend They’re “The Court” – Because Objectivity Is Just a Word They Made Up

Judge bangs gavel: “The Court finds…”

Who’s “the Court”?

Just one person in a robe. One brain. One set of lunch-induced mood swings.

This isn’t humble tradition—it’s linguistic cosplay. By saying “the Court” instead of “I,” judges depersonalize their own decisions, making them sound like they floated down from Mount Impartial.

Psych 101 calls this the illusion of objectivity—the delusion that training or a title magically erases bias. Studies show judges are swayed by hunger (the famous “hungry judge effect”: parole grants plummet as the day drags on and blood sugar drops), weather, political leanings, even the time of day.

In Bush v. Gore (2000), the Supreme Court split exactly along party lines to hand the presidency to Bush—then still referred to the outcome as “the Court’s” decision. No irony detected.

It’s like your most partisan uncle declaring, “The Family Council has spoken,” after vetoing your vegetarian Thanksgiving.

Psychology: self-serving bias + ego defense.

Law: “legitimacy.”

2. Judges Get to Play God on Credibility – Deciding Who’s “Believable” Based on... Vibes

Who determines if a witness is truthful?

The judge.

Based on… demeanor. Body language. How nervous they look. How confident they sound.

Psych 101 taught you: Humans are terrible lie detectors. Meta-analyses (hundreds of studies) put average accuracy at ~54%—barely better than flipping a coin. We confuse anxiety with guilt, confidence with honesty, trauma with evasion. The “demeanor myth” is debunked hard: no nonverbal cue reliably signals deception.

Yet in American trials, judges can dismiss entire cases with 6 magic words:

“I find the witness not credible.”

Appellate courts almost never touch it. Why? Because trial judges are supposedly “in the best position” to see the face, the fidget, the sweat.

So one judge’s gut feeling becomes unreviewable gospel.

They can ignore documents, corroborated evidence, forensics—whatever—because “vibes.”

And survive appeal.

Psychology calls this fundamental attribution error + confirmation bias on steroids.

Law calls it “judicial discretion.”

Innocent people go to prison because of it.

3. Recusal? Nah, Judges Decide If They’re Too Biased – The Ultimate Conflict of Interest

If a judge has a glaring conflict—stock in a company they’re ruling on, family ties to a party, personal friendships with counsel—who decides if they should step aside?

The judge.

Voluntarily.

No mandatory review. No independent panel. Just: “Nah, I’m good.”

Psych 101’s golden rule: People are the worst possible judges of their own bias. Self-serving bias and motivated reasoning make us systematically blind to our conflicts—especially when power is involved. Powerful people downplay their conflicts more than outsiders do.

That’s why judicial self-policing—asking judges to assess their own impartiality—isn’t a safeguard. It’s a punchline psychology debunked decades ago.

Real examples? Justice Clarence Thomas refused to recuse from multiple 2020 election-related cases despite his wife Ginni Thomas’s aggressive public efforts to overturn the results. He decided his own impartiality was fine.

Other justices have sat on cases touching their investments.

It’s the ultimate conflict-of-interest loophole: Trust me, bro.

Psychology: impossible task.

Law: standard procedure.

Bonus crazy: In some states, judges are elected, so they fundraise from lawyers who appear before them. Recuse? Rarely. It’s a bias buffet, and we’re all paying the bill.

And this isn’t theoretical. In my own child custody case, I raised a conflict that would be disqualifying in any other profession. My ex-husband’s attorney, Darren Holst, insisted on appointing a parenting coordinator, Lori Serratelli. What was never disclosed was that Holst’s wife and his law-firm partner had financially supported Serratelli’s judicial campaign.

When I brought this to Judge Hudock’s attention, he cut me off and explained—on the record—that if courts disqualified lawyers or court appointees based on campaign donations, “we may not have much of a practicing bar in the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” because donating to judicial candidates was “standard practice.”

From the transcript: July 22, 2021 hearing, Case No. 17-0702, Union County, PA

Translation: the conflict is real—but acknowledging it would disrupt the system.

So the system shrugs, normalizes it, and moves on.

Put Together, This Is a System Designed to Ignore Psychology

America’s judicial system isn’t broken—it’s built on 18th-century assumptions that modern psychology has since proven wrong. We know about cognitive biases now: Dunning-Kruger (overconfident incompetence), anchoring (first impressions stick), halo effects (one good trait blinds us) etc. Yet judges wield unchecked power, cosplaying as objective overlords.

The fallout? Mass incarceration fueled by biased credibility calls. Corporate wins in conflicted courts. Innocent lives ruined because a judge “felt” something. It’s not abstract—it’s your neighbor, your family, you.

This “justice” is just a psych experiment gone wrong.

The Scariest Part? None of This Requires Bad Intent

Judges don’t have to be corrupt for this to fail. They just have to be human.

And the system is designed to pretend they’re not.

So when people say, “Just trust the court,” what they’re really saying is: “Ignore everything we know about the human mind.”

Psych 101 figured this out decades ago.

The judicial system didn’t miss the memo. It just chose not to read it.

