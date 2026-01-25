Elena Belogolovsky

Richard Luthmann
16h

This is the kind of piece the legal establishment hates because it’s devastating without being hysterical. It doesn’t accuse judges of evil—it accuses the system of magical thinking. Every first-year psych student knows bias is inescapable, yet courts pretend robes confer immunity from human cognition. The credibility “vibes” test alone should terrify anyone who values due process. And judicial self-recusal is the punchline nobody wants to admit is a joke. What makes this powerful is its restraint: it uses mainstream psychology to expose a structure that survives only by denying reality. You don’t need a conspiracy to get injustice. You just need humans pretending they aren’t human.

elaine mickman
12h

The judge in the transcript actually affirmed that the system is not broken, rather it is operating exactly the way those in the system designed and intended--bias decisions based on quid pro quo, "influence-peddling", and pandering to the law firm/attorney(s) with the party paying the most money, "in-kind" gifts, contributions and/or personal benefits to the judges/court system. Many unjustified or unlawful court-orders "for sale" - just one of the "Fifty Shades of Corruption".

