Elena Belogolovsky

Elena Belogolovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan Meier's avatar
Joan Meier
Dec 18

Fantastically written. I want to share this widely - what's the best way?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Sublime Life's avatar
Sublime Life
Dec 12

The AFCC is the biggest racketeering organization linked to family court. They were outed as far back as 2016 that I know of, but still laughing all the way to the bank on the abuse and murders of mothers and children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elena Belogolovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture