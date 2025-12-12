There is a court-industry organization whose materials shape how judges, custody evaluators, and guardians ad litem (GAL) think about “high conflict” parents.

On paper, it claims to protect children.

In practice, it teaches the system how to ignore abuse, disbelieve mothers, and hand children to unsafe parents—all while sounding therapeutic and research-based.

That organization is the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC).

And one of the most widely circulated pieces of AFCC guidance is an article called “Top Ten Ways to Protect Your Kids from the Fallout of a High Conflict Break-Up”

by Joan B. Kelly, PhD.

Although this piece is more than 16 years old, the AFCC still teaches the very same framework today—one that erases abuse and pathologizes the parents trying to protect their children. The article has also been periodically republished, including by Kelly herself in 2018, by different law firms, and by mental health organizations such as the Mental Health Delta Division and others, demonstrating its continued circulation and ongoing influence.

It looks harmless. It is anything but.

Joan B. Kelly’s work shows up in judicial trainings across North America. Evaluators cite her. Judges quote her. Lawyers use her framework to argue cases.

That’s why this “Top Ten” list is so dangerous—not just for what it says, but for what it hides, distorts, and weaponizes.

Let’s walk through the red flags.

Red Flag #1: A Universe Where Abuse Doesn’t Exist

Kelly’s article mentions:

“High conflict”

“Anger”

“Divorce stress”

“Children’s adjustment”

What it never mentions:

Abuse

Violence

Coercive control

Safety

In her world, a child afraid of a parent is simply “caught in conflict.”

A protective parent is “emotional.”

An abuser refusing boundaries is a “co-parenting challenge.”

But anyone who has lived through family court knows the opposite is true:

In many “high conflict” cases, conflict is not mutual—it is driven by one parent, often the abusive one.

Children’s safety—not parental harmony—must be the central concern.

Mandatory shared parenting in abusive cases escalates danger.

But Kelly’s framework erases the entire category of abuse, recasting every crisis as a communication problem.

If you erase abuse, you erase the need to protect children from it.

Red Flag #2: “Studies Show…” (But Nothing Is Actually Cited)

Throughout the article, Kelly uses phrases like:

“Studies show…”

“Research indicates…”

“Long-term studies demonstrate…”

And then cites nothing. Absolutely nothing.

Examples she presents as universal truths:

Only 5 percent of parents talk to children about separation. The more involved fathers are, the better children do academically.

No methodology.

No context.

No caveats.

The message is:

Father involvement is always good.

Mother concern is always suspect.

But the reality is far more complex:

Father involvement is beneficial only when the father is safe and non-abusive.

Children’s preferences depend on context, pressure, and fear .

Outcomes after separation differ dramatically in cases of violence, instability, or coercive control.

By stripping away nuance, Kelly turns “research language” into a weaponized narrative:

Dad = inherently valuable

Mom = potentially obstructive

Abuse = inconvenient detail to omit

This isn’t science.

It’s persuasion dressed in a lab coat.

Red Flag #3: “Dad, Stay” / “Mom, Behave”

Kelly dedicates one section to fathers and another to mothers. Guess who gets blamed?

“Dad, Stay in the Picture”

Kelly urges fathers to be involved, framing father involvement as universally protective.

What she never acknowledges:

Domestic violence

Coercive control

Children terrified of a parent

Fathers who use the system to continue abuse

Sometimes father involvement is not a gift—it’s the danger.

Legal scholar Joan Meier found that when fathers allege “alienation,” mothers reporting abuse lose custody far more often—especially in sexual abuse cases. AFCC’s narrative feeds that machine.

“Mom, Deal with Your Anger”

Here is the most revealing sentence in the entire article:

In their anger and pain, mothers may try to keep Dad out of the children’s lives—even when they are good fathers whom the children love.

Translation:

Mothers act out of emotion, not protection.

Their boundaries are “vindictive.”

Their reports of danger = “anger.”

Their child’s fear = “Mom’s feelings.”

This is the classic, court-tested “nuts and sluts” strategy:

Mother = irrational, overreactive, unstable

Father = credible, calm, child-focused

It’s not parenting advice.

It’s courtroom indoctrination.

Red Flag #4: One Parent Must Be “Crazy” (Spoiler: It’s Always the Protective One)

In a bizarre turn, Kelly suddenly delivers a mini-lecture on personality disorders.

She claims these parents:

Can’t reflect on their behavior

Can’t adapt

Are chronically distressed

And that this is part of “who they are”

This is:

Clinically inaccurate — personality disorders exist on a spectrum.

Stigmatizing — painting one parent as inherently broken.

Irrelevant — this is supposed to be advice for parents, not the DSM.

Legally radioactive — evaluators love to label protective mothers as disordered.

This framing hands courts a ready-made conclusion:

One parent is disordered. Guess which one.

It’s never the charming, calm abuser.

It’s the traumatized parent trying to protect their child.

Red Flag #5: The Mental Health Trap

Kelly writes:

If feelings of depression, anxiety, or anger overwhelm you, seek help. Your mental health affects your children.

Sounds compassionate.

In family court, it becomes weaponized.

Here’s how the trap works:

You’re traumatized by abuse (and the court’s mishandling of it). You seek therapy. Your ex’s lawyer subpoenas your records. Your PTSD or anxiety diagnosis becomes evidence you’re “unstable.” Custody shifts.

Meanwhile:

The abuser doesn’t go to therapy, so they have no diagnosis to weaponize.

Their lack of treatment is reframed as “stability.”

The parent doing the hard work of healing is punished.

The parent refusing to self-reflect is rewarded.

Red Flag #6: Advice That Only Works in a World Without Abuse

Kelly’s “Top Ten” encourages parents to:

Communicate more

Co-parent better

Keep the ex’s extended family in the child’s life

Avoid “discreet” conversations kids might overhear

This is advice that works only in a safe, non-abusive, non-coercive environment.

But when one parent is dangerous, this advice becomes lethal:

“Talk nicely” → exposes the victim to more manipulation

“Don’t discuss legal matters near the children” → cuts victims off from support

“Co-parent through conflict” → forces ongoing contact with an abuser

“Maintain ties with the ex’s family” → requires children to interact with enablers

The article tells victims to act as though the danger doesn’t exist.

Because in Kelly’s framework—it doesn’t.

Who Benefits From This Narrative? (Spoiler: Not Children)

AFCC is not a neutral parenting organization. It is a professional guild whose members profit from:

Custody evaluations

Reunification therapies

Co-parenting classes

Expert testimony

“High conflict” designations

Endless litigation

The more “conflict,” the more services needed.

The more services, the more money made.

If courts started:

Believing abuse disclosures

Cutting off unsafe contact

Ending litigation when there’s clear danger

It would devastate the custody-evaluation industry.

Conflict resolution is not the business model. Conflict perpetuation is.

What This Guidance Really Does

Strip away the soothing tone, and Kelly’s “Top Ten” functions as a system-training manual:

Don’t talk about abuse (“be discreet”)

Don’t seek visible support (“keep conflict away from kids”)

Don’t name what happened (“don’t vilify their dad”)

Assume more contact is always good (“dad, stay in the picture”)

Any trauma response you show is evidence you’re unfit (“manage your mental health”)

And if you resist?

Expect to be labeled:

“High conflict”

“Uncooperative”

“Hostile”

“Alienating”

Then expect to lose custody.

This “Top Ten” list isn’t protective guidance.

It’s a playbook for silencing victims and absolving abusers.

The Bottom Line: The Cost of Compliance

This AFCC article—quoted by judges, taught in trainings, and used by evaluators—reads like it was written in a world where abuse doesn’t exist.

But abuse does exist. The AFCC sold a cruel bargain: in exchange for the promise of “conflict resolution,” protective parents must surrender their right to speak the truth about abuse. The system then punishes them for the predictable trauma of being abused and disbelieved.

Children are dying because family courts grant more weight to this flawed, self-serving guidance than they do to evidence, safety, and a parent’s legitimate fear.

The question is no longer what this article says—it is why a system charged with child welfare continues to use it as doctrine. We cannot protect children until we stop granting credibility to those who profit from silencing them.

