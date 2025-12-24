Elena Belogolovsky

Elena Belogolovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
From The Beginning...'s avatar
From The Beginning...
12h

It's always the truth tellers that get the harshest pushback. I take that at incentive to keep going. Proud thorn in the side truth teller, here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky and others
Cherilyn Luciano's avatar
Cherilyn Luciano
1d

All I can say is "touche" for the one who wrote the story!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elena Belogolovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture