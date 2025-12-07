I’ll never forget the day a ten-year-old boy looked straight at me and said, “I’m just stupid.”

He wasn’t. The system was.

He had been failing math for two years. Worksheets made him shut down. Teachers labeled him “lazy.” His mom was out of ideas.

Then one afternoon I asked him a single question: “Who’s your favorite quarterback?”

His whole face changed. Suddenly we weren’t doing math — we were on the 50-yard line. Third down and 8. A 12-yard completion and a 5-yard penalty. Field goals worth 3 points, two-point conversions...

Except... I didn’t know any of that. So he spent the first fifteen minutes teaching me football rules just so I could keep up enough to ask the next math question.

He grabbed the marker, started drawing plays on the whiteboard, and did two months’ worth of fractions in forty-five minutes — laughing, shouting, begging for the next problem.

He didn’t get smarter that day. For the first time in his life, learning finally spoke his language.

Every kid has a “football.”

Minecraft. Taylor Swift. Anime. Dinosaurs. Formula 1. Roblox. Ballet. Pokémon.

When you teach inside that world, their brain doesn’t just learn — it catches fire.

For years I watched bright kids labeled “slow,” “ADHD,” “unmotivated,” simply because no one took thirty seconds to ask: What already lights you up?

But personalization used to require hours of prep. Most teachers couldn’t do it for thirty students at once.

So we kept forcing square pegs into round holes and called the pegs broken.

That era just ended.

Today any parent, any student, any teacher can do in fifteen seconds what used to take all weekend.

Just open ChatGPT (or Grok, or Claude — any of them) and type:

“Explain long division using Minecraft diamonds and creepers.”

“Teach the water cycle as if it’s a Taylor Swift album rollout.”

“Walk me through photosynthesis like I’m evolving a Pokémon.”

“Turn the American Revolution into a Fortnite season with battle passes and storm circles.”

“Explain Newton’s laws using Travis Kelce catching a pass from Patrick Mahomes.”

It creates a perfect, instantly tailored lesson on the spot.

I’ve seen it happen again and again:

A mom typed: “Explain fractions using baking cookies.” Her daughter, who had cried over every worksheet, asked to do “extra recipes” for homework.

A twelve-year-old girl who learns best by talking out loud said: “Turn this biology chapter into a back-and-forth conversation like we’re on FaceTime.” She recorded it, listened while walking the dog, and scored 96.

Personalization isn’t a luxury. It is the pathway to learning.

We spend so much time and effort trying to fit students into the curriculum instead of fitting the curriculum around each and every student. But every brain comes with its own unique logic, rhythm, and doorway.

Often, the difference between failure and breakthrough is not intelligence—it’s relevance.

I learned that if you want a child to remember, you don’t force content at them; you anchor content to them.

That requires understanding:

The Language: What unique frame of reference does their mind naturally speak (e.g., fantasy, sports, music)?

The Anchor: What truly excites and motivates them (e.g., winning, creating, nurturing)?

The Process: How do they naturally process and absorb information (listening, seeing, moving)?

Beyond What You Learn: The Superpower of How You Learn

Here is the part we don’t talk about enough: Personalization isn’t only about what you learn; it’s also about how you learn.

Some kids need to draw it. Some need to hear it. Some need to move while they learn. Some need it as a story, a song, a rap battle, a comic strip.

Now they can literally tell the AI:

“Explain this like I’m doodling in my notebook.” “Teach it as a podcast I can listen to in the car.” “Make it a Socratic dialogue I can read out loud.” “Turn it into a rap.”

And it does. Instantly. For free. Forever.

Learning clicks when it fits — and for the first time in history, every single child can have learning that fits them perfectly.

Your Homework (Seriously, Try This Tonight)

1. Ask your child what they’re obsessed with right now.

Minecraft? Taylor Swift? Basketball? Anime? YouTube? TikTok?

2. Ask what subject they’re struggling with.

Math? Science? History? Writing?

3. Open ChatGPT and type:

“Teach [struggling subject] using [thing they love].”

4. Watch what happens.

Watch their brain light up the same way that football kid’s did when math suddenly spoke his language.

When learning fits, kids don’t just learn — they ignite.

