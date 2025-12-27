How does someone gain 10 years of life but lose 3 years of professional experience?

Ask Pennsylvania President Judge Lori R. Hackenberg—if you dare. Just be prepared for a lawsuit.

In 2025, Judge Hackenberg filed a federal lawsuit claiming criticism has caused her “irreparable harm to reputation and career” along with “mental suffering, shame, humiliation, and distress.” She’s seeking substantial damages for being, in her own words, devastated.

Yet every single day, she shows up to the courthouse and makes life-altering decisions over citizens. No recusal. No leave of absence. No stepping aside.

So which is it, Judge? Are you too damaged to function, or are you just trying to silence critics while cashing in?

The answer becomes clear when you follow a decades-long pattern of inflated credentials, mathematical impossibilities, and weaponized litigation.

The Math That Breaks Reality

Here’s the smoking gun that proves everything:

2011: 36 years old = “20 years experience”

2021: 46 years old = “17 years experience”

Verdict: In Hackenberg’s world, the more you work, the less experience you have.

Read that again.

In 2011, she claimed nearly 20 years of experience. Ten years later in 2021, she claimed only 17 years.

Her experience went DOWN by 3 years while she GAINED 10 years of age and actively served as a magistrate judge.

This isn’t rounding. This isn’t a typo. This is mathematically impossible unless she’s admitting her 2011 claims were complete fabrications.

If someone truly had 20 years of experience in 2011, they should have 30 years in 2021. If they had even 17 years in 2011, they should claim 27 years in 2021.

Instead, Judge Hackenberg’s resume time-travels backward, defying basic arithmetic.

There are only two explanations:

The 2011 claim was such a gross lie that by 2021 it became indefensible, forcing her to scale back to something closer to reality. She’s so comfortable lying that she doesn’t bother keeping her stories straight—banking on voters not doing the math.

Either way, this is a sitting President Judge whose own campaign materials expose decades of deception.

The Full Timeline of Deception

2000-2003: The Early Struggle - Taking 3 Years to Pass the Bar

Hackenberg graduated from Widener University School of Law in 2000. But she didn’t pass the Pennsylvania bar exam until 2003—a three-year gap. (Source: The Daily Item, 2011).

Her repeated bar failures were even mentioned in April 2025 during disciplinary proceedings against her former law firm partner, Daryl Yount, where witnesses pointed to her struggles. No shame in struggling with difficult material—except when you later inflate those years into fabricated “experience” claims to win elections.

2011 Campaign: Claiming “20 Years Experience” at Age 36

Running for magisterial district judge at just 36, Hackenberg advertised “almost 20 years of experience.”

Do the math: 20 years of experience at age 36 means starting her legal career at age 16—before she could drive, before high school graduation, before college or law school.

When the Daily Item newspaper called her out, she backpedaled: she’d been “involved in the legal field in some form or another since she was 18.” That’s 18 years maximum—not 20. And only 8 years as a practicing attorney since her 2003 bar admission.

The newspaper documented the shell game: her website said “almost” 20 years, her brochures said “over 16 years.” Three different numbers for three different audiences—all inflated.

Caught red-handed, she won anyway. The pattern was set: lie big, get exposed, shrug it off, keep the power.

2021 Campaign: The Impossible Math + Threats Against Opponents

Her campaign website (deleted after the election but preserved in archives) claimed “17 years as a practicing attorney.”

Source: https://web.archive.org/web/20211119203853/https://www.friendsoflorihackenberg.com/about-lori

Wait—she went from “almost 20 years” in 2011 to “17 years” in 2021?

But it gets darker. When her opponent Brian L. Kerstetter and supporter Martin Wilson published letters questioning her experience, Hackenberg didn’t address their concerns publicly.

She hired an attorney and threatened to sue them both.

She demanded retractions for “spreading falsehoods”—never mind that her own numbers proved them right.

The message was clear: Question my credentials, face legal threats.

She won that election too, became President Judge, and deleted the website.

2025: From Threats to Action

Judge Hackenberg has now filed federal lawsuit Case No. 4:25-CV-01024 against citizen Daniel Bozin, claiming his criticism caused:

“Irreparable harm to her reputation and career”

“Mental suffering, shame, humiliation, and distress”

If true, she’s too damaged to serve. Yet she presides over citizens daily—no recusal, no leave.

You cannot be a victim for profit in federal court and a victor for power in local court.

The Pattern: Greed, Ego, Zero Accountability

2000-2003: Takes 3 years to pass bar (struggles hidden from campaign materials).

2011 at age 36: Claims “almost 20 years” experience (only 8 years since bar admission). Lies caught by newspaper, wins anyway.

2021 at age 46: Claims “17 years” experience (DOWN 3 years from a decade earlier).

2021: Threatens lawsuit against opponent questioning her credentials.

2021: Wins, becomes President Judge, deletes website.

2025: Sues critic for “irreparable harm” while presiding daily.

✓ Greed: Inflate credentials to climb the ladder.

✓ Ego: Threaten to sue or sue anyone who exposes you.

✓ Accountability: Zero. Never admit. Never step down.

What We Deserve

Every citizen who enters a courtroom deserves a judge whose integrity hasn’t been questioned by newspapers across multiple elections.

Every person seeking justice deserves a judge without a documented pattern of dishonesty spanning decades.

America’s judicial system deserves judges who don’t claim “irreparable harm” for profit while wielding unchecked power over citizens.

Whether you face a custody battle, criminal charge, or civil dispute—you deserve a judge who doesn’t have a proven history of lying about qualifications and threatening or suing anyone who notices.

From impossible claims at 36, to time-traveling credentials at 46, to threatening critics in 2021, to suing them in 2025—all while claiming devastating harm yet presiding daily—Judge Lori Hackenberg’s career is a masterclass in deception and intimidation. The only question left: Will there finally be accountability?

