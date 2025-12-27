Elena Belogolovsky

Elena Belogolovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
20h

This is dead right, and anyone pretending otherwise is lying to themselves or protecting the system. Courts do not self-correct. Oversight boards exist to absorb complaints, not resolve them. I’ve seen it firsthand. The paperwork piles up. The outcomes never change. What finally forces accountability is exposure—patterns dragged into daylight by reporters who won’t be bullied, sealed, or silenced. Family court survives on fragmentation and fear. One parent. One case. One closed file. Journalism shatters that illusion by connecting dots the system depends on keeping separate. Silence isn’t neutrality. It’s complicity. Journalism isn’t activism here. It’s the last functioning alarm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Protective Father's avatar
Protective Father
9h

Patterns repeat when left unexamined. Wonderful post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Elena Belogolovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture