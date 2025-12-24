Today is Christmas for some, just another day for others.

Whatever you celebrate—or don’t—I’m sending you warmth.

I know the holidays can be heavy. To those carrying loss, doing difficult inner work, or standing up to cruelty and injustice when it would be easier to stay silent: what you do matters. It makes a huge difference.

I’m sending you resolve—the kind that holds the line, protects your values, and carries you forward even when the cost is high.

You matter. And you are not alone.

