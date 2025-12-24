Happy Holidays!
Today is Christmas for some, just another day for others.
Whatever you celebrate—or don’t—I’m sending you warmth.
I know the holidays can be heavy. To those carrying loss, doing difficult inner work, or standing up to cruelty and injustice when it would be easier to stay silent: what you do matters. It makes a huge difference.
I’m sending you resolve—the kind that holds the line, protects your values, and carries you forward even when the cost is high.
You matter. And you are not alone.
What you are doing is so important. You shouldn’t have been put in this position. No mother should be. But you are a Mama Bear who will help save many lives. Someday you will see justice. Every photo of Adam is beautiful and filled with love. Thank you for who you are.
And to you as well