A Sitting Judge Broke the Fourth Wall

Hon. Daniel J. Clifford, Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas

On November 7, 2025, Judge Daniel J. Clifford, Administrative Judge of the Montgomery County (PA) Family Division, did something judges almost never do and should never do.

He went on Facebook.

Not to explain the law in general terms.

Not to educate the public about court process.

But to defend family court judges, disparage a critic, and invite the public to examine a private mother’s custody and PFA history—including custody orders outside his jurisdiction.

In one post, the bench stepped out from behind the robe.

And revealed far more than intended.

What Judge Clifford Posted

Read that again.

A sitting judge—with the power to decide where children live and whether they are safe—reduced a mother to “a poster.”

Not a parent.

Not a litigant.

Not a human being with a child at risk.

A nuisance making noise online.

Let’s Break Down What Judge Clifford Actually Said

1. The “Unsupported Allegations” Trap

When Judge Clifford calls the allegations against family court judges “unsupported,” he’s using a familiar family-court maneuver.

Protective parents document everything:

police reports

medical records

text messages

witness statements

children’s disclosures

But courts don’t call this evidence.

They call it:

“high conflict,”

“parental alienation,”

“inability to co-parent,”

“obsession.”

If a mother has evidence, she’s “fixated.”

If she doesn’t, she’s “lying.”

Either way, she loses.

2. “Her Uninformed Supporters”

Judge Clifford dismisses everyone who believes the mother as “uninformed.”

But those supporters include:

parents who have survived family court,

advocates who’ve studied it for decades,

researchers publishing peer-reviewed findings,

journalists investigating systemic failures.

But sure, Judge Clifford. They’re all just “uninformed.”

Calling everyone who believes a mother protecting her children ‘uninformed’ isn’t an argument — it’s institutional gaslighting; power and dismissal dressed up as judgment.

3. The "Family Court Judges Have Become Sitting Ducks” Fantasy

This is the most revealing line of all.

Family court judges, we’re told, are the real victims—

“sitting ducks” under attack.

But here’s what actual sitting ducks look like:

Children forced to visit abusive parents → Can’t defend themselves. Court orders mandate it.

Mothers who report abuse → Labeled “alienating,” lose custody, silenced by gag orders.

Protective parents bankrupted by $80,000 evaluations → Can’t afford lawyers.

Kids who write “I hate my dad” on calendars → Ignored.

Judges issue orders.

Judges appoint evaluators.

Judges hold people in contempt.

But sure, Judge Clifford. You’re the sitting duck.

You—with the power to issue orders, appoint evaluators, hold people in contempt, and decide children’s futures.

You’re the victim here. Unable to defend yourself from...

...checks notes...

...mothers on Facebook trying to keep their children safe.

When judges claim victimhood from the bench against parents who turn to social media as a last resort to protect their children, it isn’t humility — it’s judicial intimidation.

4. “Unable to respond to social media attacks”

Judges can’t respond to criticism?

Let me tell you what judges CAN do:

Issue gag orders silencing protective parents

Hold mothers in contempt for speaking about their cases

Threaten to transfer custody if mothers “alienate” by telling the truth

Appoint custody evaluators who charge $40,000-$88,000

Rely on junk science like “parental alienation”

Ignore police reports, medical records, and children’s own words

But they can’t respond to Facebook posts?

Cry me a river.

5. “Maybe just ask for copies of the poster’s custody orders”

Judge Clifford urges the public to read “poster’s custody orders” to understand that judges “got it right.”

But orders don’t prove correctness.

They prove authority.

A judge can write:

“Mother is alienating.”

“Father is credible.”

“Child’s fear is unfounded.”

And all of it can rest on:

junk science,

biased evaluators,

ignored evidence,

punishment for protective parenting.

An order signed by a judge doesn’t make it right.

It makes it legal.

I know this personally.

Judge Lori Hackenberg signed an order transferring my son Adam to his father.

Adam died at age 6 from dehydration while in the ‘care’ of his father, an oncologist.

Was that order “right” because it bore a signature?

Court orders don’t prove what’s right. They prove who has power. When judges say ‘just read the orders,’ they’re asking you to mistake authority for truth.

And here is what that looks like in practice.

After Judge Clifford publicly suggested that people examine the mother’s custody orders, another Facebook user did exactly that — asking her to post the orders herself.

Her response exposed the trap.

She explained that if she were to publicly post her custody orders or transcripts, the judges involved would likely respond by seeking a gag order against her — ostensibly to “protect the child,” but in reality to silence her and prevent public scrutiny.

That is the double bind of family court:

A judge can invite the public to scrutinize a parent’s records.

But the parent risks punishment for speaking.

The system demands silence from those without power — while exercising speech freely from the bench.

That is not transparency.

It is exposure without protection.

6. Cross-County Commentary: A Line Crossed

Judge Clifford sits in Montgomery County, PA.

Yet he publicly directed readers to custody orders issued by two Chester County (PA) judges, and to a Montgomery County (PA) PFA opinion, explicitly to rebut criticism.

These were not his cases.

They were not before his court.

They were outside his jurisdiction.

This was not explanation.

It was direction.

And it did not come from a journalist, an advocate, or a private citizen.

It came from a sitting judge weighing in on matters he did not preside over and had no authority to decide.

That alone raises a critical question:

How does a judge come to track, review, and publicly reference the cross-county litigation history of a private citizen who is not before his court?

Judges are not investigators, researchers, or institutional spokespeople. They are bound to decide cases only on the evidence presented by the parties in their courtroom. Independent monitoring of critics or private litigants — especially across jurisdictions — signals extra-judicial attention that is not transparent, not subject to due process, and incompatible with neutrality.

The implications are chilling.

Family court parents are routinely warned not to speak publicly because it can be “used against them.” A judge publicly demonstrating that he is watching, researching, and willing to reference a parent’s litigation history sends a clear message: speak out, and the institution may speak back — with power you do not have.

That chills speech.

It silences parents.

And it undermines public trust.

The problem deepens when a judge invites others to “ask for copies” of a parent’s custody orders. Court records exist to adjudicate disputes — not to be weaponized in online debates. Encouraging public scrutiny of a private family’s court history crosses a fundamental boundary.

A judge who monitors critics and directs the public to a private citizen’s court records is no longer neutral. That’s power policing dissent.

Judges are not supposed to do that.

7. “Forum/Judge Shopping” = Punishing Escape

This is code for: “She tried to get away from an unsafe situation and we punished her for it.”

When a protective parent files for a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order, they’re accused of:

“Forum shopping” (trying to get a better judge)

“Judge shopping” (trying to avoid a bad judge)

“Jurisdiction hopping” (trying to escape danger)

Translation: “She tried to protect herself and her child. We don’t allow that.”

8. “Judges Are Doing Their Best… to Protect Children” — At What Cost?

This is the most dangerous line in the entire post. Judge Clifford insists judges are “doing their best” to protect children.

Here’s what “doing their best” looks like:

Mothers alleging abuse lose custody 2x as often when accused of “alienation” (Meier, 20202)

In sexual abuse cases, that number jumps to 3x as often

88% of children placed with alleged abusers report new incidents of abuse after custody transfer (Silberg & Dallam, 2019)

Children die. Regularly. In “high conflict” custody cases.

If this is judges “doing their best,” their best is killing children.

What Judge Clifford Accidentally Revealed

Judge Clifford’s post wasn’t a defense.

It was a confession.

It showed exactly how family court judges view protective parents:

“Poster” → not a person

“Uninformed supporters” → not credible

“Forum shopping” → not fleeing danger

Criticism → an “attack” on judges

In one paragraph, Judge Clifford confirmed what parents have said for years:

Family court judges see abuse victims as the problem.

This post also reveals something chilling: Judges genuinely believe they are beyond criticism.

They believe:

Their decisions are correct because they made them

Anyone who disagrees is “uninformed”

Mothers on Facebook are “attacks”

They are the victims of a system THEY control

This is what happens when power goes unchecked.

AFCC and the Closed Loop

In 2019, Judge Clifford publicly posted about presenting at an The Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) conference alongside Dr. Arnold Shienvold, a custody evaluator with falsified credentials, whose work has been widely criticized for bias and ethical violations.

Judges may attend conferences. But when a judge publicly aligns with a controversial custody-evaluation ecosystem—and later jumps online to defend family court while dismissing critics—the appearance isn’t neutrality.

It’s circling the wagons.

This Isn’t One Angry Parent

A simple Facebook search shows years of criticism of Judge Clifford.

There is also a public petition: “Remove Judge Daniel Clifford from the Bench – Vote NO in the 2025 Retention Election.” (Yes, he was ultimately retained in November — but the petition exists because the concern is real.)

Did Judge Clifford’s Post Violate Judicial Conduct Rules?

At minimum, this post raises serious concerns under Pennsylvania’s Code of Judicial Conduct:

Rule 1.2 — Promoting confidence in the judiciary:

By publicly disparaging a critic and directing attention to a private litigant’s case history, Judge Clifford created an appearance of defensiveness and partiality that reasonably undermines public confidence in judicial integrity.

Rule 1.3 — Abuse of the prestige of judicial office:

Judge Clifford used the authority and prestige of his judicial office to rebut criticism, validate court outcomes, and discredit a private citizen, turning institutional power into a shield against accountability.

Rule 2.4 — External influences on judicial conduct:

By responding publicly to online criticism and using his judicial status to defend the institution and discredit a critic, Judge Clifford allowed external pressures to influence his conduct and improperly lent the prestige of his office to advance institutional interests.

Rule 2.10 — Public statements on pending or identifiable matters:

By commenting on and encouraging public scrutiny of identifiable custody and PFA proceedings, even without naming parties, Judge Clifford risked prejudicing litigants and undermining the fairness of related matters.

Rule 2.11 — Appearance of bias or lack of impartiality:

Labeling critics and supportive parents as “uninformed” and portraying judges as victims creates a reasonable perception that Judge Clifford harbors bias against a class of litigants who challenge family court decisions.

Judges don’t get to argue online.

They already have the final word—in court.

What Judge Clifford Should Have Said (But Didn’t)

If Judge Clifford actually cared about protecting children, here’s what he would have posted:

“I’ve seen troubling allegations about family court cases on social media. While I can’t comment on specific cases, I want to assure the public that:

We take abuse allegations seriously

We review all evidence, including police reports and medical records

We listen to children’s voices

We hold evaluators accountable for biased recommendations

We track outcomes to ensure our decisions actually protect children

If you believe a child is in danger, please continue to document and report. The safety of children is our highest priority.”

But he didn’t say that.

He said protective parents are “posters” and their supporters are “uninformed.”

That tells you everything.

The Bottom Line

Judge Clifford didn’t calm public concern.

He confirmed it.

He showed that:

critics are nuisances,

parents are “posters,”

dissent is an “attack,”

and judges see themselves as the victims.

This isn’t justice.

It’s power protecting itself.

And Then the Post Disappeared

The post was later deleted.

Deleting the post does not undo what was said—or what it revealed.

If those words were a fair defense of the judiciary, why erase them?

If they truly protected children, why hide them?

The screenshots remain. The message lingers.

What We Can Do

File complaints with the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania Sign the petition.

Judge Clifford asked us to read the custody orders.

We did.

Some children survive those orders.

Others don’t.

My son Adam didn’t. He died.

Many other children have died, too — in cases decided by family court judges who insisted they were “doing their best” in “the best interest of the children”.

