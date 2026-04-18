I wrote this song for my son Adam, and I wanted to share it with you.

“Every Breath Is You” came from a place that’s hard to put into words. It reflects something I’ve been living with—the way even breathing can feel tied to Adam.

Each line moves through longing, memory, and the weight of loss. It’s about loving someone so deeply that even the air feels like it belongs to them—and carrying that truth with every breath.

If you understand that kind of loss, I’m thinking of you too.

Note: Music generated with AI.