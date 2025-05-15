Dr. Arnold Shienvold appears impeccable on paper: prestigious university affiliations, decades of experience, and a past presidency at a major family court association. Judges trust him. Attorneys recommend him. And parents are forced by the judges to mortgage their futures to pay for his evaluations.

But my investigation uncovers deeply disturbing truths about the man whose reports have determined where thousands of children will live—and in tragic cases like my son’s, whether they live at all.

Fake Credentials

For years, Dr. Arnold Shienvold has publicly claimed an academic affiliation with the Penn State College of Medicine, listing himself as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry from June 1, 2012 to the present on his CV and his websites.

But there's a serious problem: we found no evidence that this appointment exists.

A search of the Penn State faculty database yielded no results for Shienvold’s name:

🔗 Search results for “Shienvold” at Penn State

To confirm, we contacted Penn State directly.

Jill Curry, Human Resources Strategic Partner, replied:

Cindy Devine did not confirm Shienvold’s affiliation. Instead, she responded:

To date, no confirmation of Dr. Shienvold’s claimed appointment has been provided by Penn State.

We also contacted Dr. Shienvold directly and asked him to provide evidence of his affiliation with Penn State. He has not responded.

This isn’t a minor exaggeration—it’s a deliberate fabrication designed to inflate his authority in the courtroom. By claiming affiliation with a prestigious medical institution, Shienvold presents himself to judges and attorneys as a credible academic expert. In reality, that credibility is built on a foundation of fiction.

Junk Science That Hurts Kids

Arnold Shienvold’s evaluations often rely on outdated and unvalidated tools—many of which have been widely discredited in the scientific community. His assessments are not peer-reviewed, lack transparency, and often fall far short of admissibility under basic Daubert or Frye standards used in courtrooms to vet expert testimony. Yet his reports are treated as gospel in custody battles, with virtually no mechanism for oversight or challenge.

One case is my own: my six-year-old son, Adam Gitter, died in 2024, after a custody ruling influenced by Shienvold’s evaluation.

This isn’t just junk science—it’s deadly.

Bias for Sale: Follow the Money

Shienvold claims to be a neutral evaluator. But family after family tells the same story: his reports consistently favor the wealthier parent—often the father—while painting protective mothers as mentally unstable, alienating, or unfit.

His price tag?

$40,000 to $80,000 per evaluation.

Shienvold’s “kids-for-cash” scheme prioritizes profit over kids’ safety. This is bias dressed up as psychology.

FAMILY COURT™ VENDING MACHINE

THE SHIENVOLD SPECIAL EDITION

INSERT $80,000 → PRESS "CUSTODY" → DISPENSING: YOUR CHILD

Warning: Machine heavily favors customers with premium payment options.

No refunds for destroyed families, endangered or dead children.

Machine operated by Dr. Arnold Shienvold.

This image says it all. In Shienvold’s world, custody isn't about truth, safety, or justice—it's about who can pay. Parents are forced to play a rigged game, and the price is often a child's well-being. The courtroom becomes a vending machine, dispensing life-altering decisions with no accountability, operated by a man whose credentials and ethics are deeply in question.

A Business, Not Justice

Make no mistake: Shienvold’s practice isn’t about helping families—it’s a cash machine. His sky-high fees lock out average parents, turning custody battles into a rich person’s game. Worse, he’s tied to the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC), a group critics slam for cozying up to court insiders while pushing profit-driven practices. As AFCC’s past president, Shienvold helped shape custody standards that keep him in demand. No oversight, no regulation—just a psychologist cashing in on broken families.

Still Preaching “Ethics”

The irony is unbearable.

On November 20, 2024, Shienvold lectured at an AFCC webinar on “Ethical Decision-Making.”

View his presentation slides here.

Yes, the man lying about credentials, peddling junk science, and endangering kids dared to teach ethics. The AFCC called it an “invaluable opportunity,” but for parents who’ve lost everything to his reports, it’s a slap in the face. How does someone under investigation for ethical violations get a platform to preach integrity?

Your Story Matters

If Dr. Shienvold testified in your case—if you lost custody because of one of his reports, were discredited in court, or watched your child suffer—you are not alone. We are collecting stories to expose this systemic failure and fight for accountability.

🗣 Comment below or send a direct message. It’s time for the truth to come out.

Please sign this petition to prosecute Arnold Shienvold for his misconduct.

Share

Leave a comment