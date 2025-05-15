Elena Belogolovsky

Elena Belogolovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Bear's avatar
Frederick Bear
Aug 7

https://judicialconductboardofpa.org/wp-content/uploads/11-23-2016-Press_Release-Supreme-Court_Appoints_Member_Arnold_Shienvold.pdf?

Looks legit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
Stephen McArthur's avatar
Stephen McArthur
Jul 15Edited

Truly bizarre that a senior official at the University would suggest that, in response to a third-party query regarding a possible fraudulent academic claim, that the possible fraudster would need to send a letter to the University authorizing the inquiry into his own possible fraud. Duhhh....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Elena Belogolovsky
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elena Belogolovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture