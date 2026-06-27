There are pains in life that words can describe.

And then there is the loss of a child.

People often speak of hell as a place. But for a parent whose child has died, hell is not a place at all. It is waking up every morning to a world where your child no longer exists. It is the silence where your child's laughter used to be. It is setting the table and remembering who will never sit there again. It is watching the world continue as though nothing happened, while your own world came to an end.

That is what inspired me to write A Parent’s Hell.

Every word of this song was born from a place no parent should ever have to know. It is about the unbearable emptiness, the love that never fades, and the invisible grief that follows you into every moment of every day.

This song is dedicated to my beloved son,

Adam Gitter

(June 7, 2017 – March 2, 2024)

Adam should have had birthdays, graduations, first loves, dreams fulfilled, and a lifetime ahead of him. Instead, all that remains are memories, photographs, and a mother’s endless love.

If you have never experienced the loss of a child, I hope this song helps you understand—even for a few moments—what countless parents carry silently every day.

If you have experienced this loss, I am deeply sorry. I wish you had never become part of this community that no one chooses to join.

This song is for our children.

May they always be remembered.